Four recipients will receive Dairy Industry Impact Grants worth more than $600,000. The grants are designed to help medium to large companies innovate or tackle challenges.
The grants come from the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance, a partnership between the Center for Dairy Research (CDR) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA).
This year’s recipients include Cedar Grove Cheese in Plain, Wisconsin, which will scale up a model liquid waste to fertilizer system by converting wash water into fertilizer; GoodSport Nutrition in Evanston, Illinois, which will work to raise consumer awareness of a place for dairy products in the sports beverage market; Milk Specialties Global of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, which will evaluate potential nutritional benefits of “a low value dairy by-product in animal feed;” and Specialty Cheese Company in Reeseville, Wisconsin, to provide market access services for small cheese producers to export shipments to the Middle East and Japan.
“From new export initiatives to product development and innovative plant efficiencies, the projects funded by the DBIA impact not only the recipients, but the entire industry,” said WCMA Executive Director John Umhoefer. “WCMA is pleased to help support dairy’s continued growth and modernization.”