By virtue of their work outside, farmers are able to see first-hand the challenges associated with a changing climate, from altered growing seasons to an increase in severe-weather events.
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes wants to make sure farmers aren’t left out of the discussion when it comes to efforts the state is making to mitigate the effects of climate change or to adapt to those changes.
Barnes, the chairman of the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change, which was created by Gov. Tony Evers last October, said farmers and farm representatives have been a source of input as the task force prepares to send proposals to Evers’ office.
“As we know, ag is a huge part of our state’s past, it’s part of our present and it’s absolutely a part of our future,” Barnes said Aug. 13 during the Wisconsin Farmers Union virtual summer conference. “As we work to better protect and preserve Wisconsin’s natural resources and transition our economy to one that is equitable, it’s imperative that leaders work closely with the farming community to ensure this transition is inclusive of our farming communities and making sure there is growth of opportunity for Wisconsin’s small farms.”
Wisconsin Farmers Union dedicated much of their summer conference to, “Exploring Climate Change and the Role of Family Farms.”
“Climate change may be the single greatest challenge facing family farmers and global food security,” WFU President Darin Von Ruden said in a news release. “The effects of climate change can clearly be seen across rural America. We’re seeing more extreme weather events and anticipate these difficulties will only intensify over time. Family farmers can play a role in addressing the climate crisis through climate-smart conservation practices — it’s important that we keep an open dialogue and actively work on this issue.”
The Task Force on Climate Change was created to advise and assist the governor in developing a strategy to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change for the benefit of all Wisconsin communities. Members of the task force will work closely with the Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy, and task force recommendations will be submitted to the governor by the end of October.
Barnes said in the last year and a half, his work in office has focused on four principles of equity and sustainability.
“The means we have to look at how we maintain the health of our environment, our water source and our air, but we also have to look at who gets access to a clean environment, and we have to think about who doesn’t,” Barnes said. “We’re taking the state in an entirely new direction on issues of clean water, energy usage and other environmental issues.”
Since Evers took office, Wisconsin has rejoined the U.S. Climate Alliance and vowed to uphold the Paris Climate Agreement. Additionally, Barnes said, Evers created the Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy, which set the goal of carbon-free energy in the state by 2050.
The Task Force on Climate Change brings together representatives from farming, the native community, business groups and utilities and other industries, Mandela said. The task force has been seeking public input and recently finished a series of public listening sessions.
“Input from the public has been vital to helping us develop the policies that truly reflect the will of the people so these decisions are informed by those who have been impacted the most,” Barnes said. “Over the course of the listening sessions, we realized that whether people were in urban areas, rural areas or anywhere in between, folks have a lot of the exact same concerns about the climate.
“People continually raised concerns about groundwater pollution, extreme weather, flooding and our society’s reliance on fossil fuels. They’ve also promoted things like making sure that we all work to buy local, supporting our Wisconsin farms and food sovereignty.”
Barnes said hearing about making investments in renewable energy and job training programs to build the “green infrastructure we need to be a thriving and healthy state,” he said.
Barnes said the listening sessions included presentations on sustainable farming practices from the Oneida Nation and soil health from Dodge County farmers.
The task force will be using the input from the public to form concrete recommendations for Evers to act on, Barnes said.
“Setting those goals and doing this work now isn’t about feeling good, it’s not about being on the right side of history,” Barnes said. “It’s about preparing for our state’s future. If we want to create a state that is truly equitable, truly sustainable and a truly great place to live and work, we have to start charting that path, meeting our clean-energy goals and improving the environment right now. We’re already late to the game.”
Barnes said task force recommendations will be focused on environmental justice and will be sure to consider how the solutions impact low-income communities, communities of color and geographically diverse communities.
“We’ve discussed the impacts of systemic racism and inequity in all areas, in all forms, be it large farming operations that have taken over communities, which is a truly prevalent and pervasive issue that we’re dealing with,” Barnes said. “We’ve found that environmental justice looks different depending on where you are. It could be air pollution disproportionately impacting communities or a 100-year flood leaving a farmer and rural communities with nothing to fall back on.”
From input thus far, Barns said farmers could stand to capitalize on biomass fuels, carbon sequestration technology or wind- and solar-power production opportunities.
“Iowa’s going all in on wind,” Barnes said. “We’re late to the game. We’re left struggling, trying to figure it out. We have a legislature that has failed to act. They’ve remained stagnant, be it in the face of such crises, be it the climate crisis or COVID.”
For his part, Barnes said he is working to toward a goal of food sovereignty, making a commitment to buy as much food locally as he can.
“I signed up for my CSA not too long ago, and I have more vegetables than I know what to do with,” Barnes said. “But I’m figuring it out along the way; a lot of green smoothies and chopped salads.”