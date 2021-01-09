The new session of the Wisconsin Legislature began on Jan. 4, which means that new agriculture committees in both the Senate and Assembly are in effect as well.
For the Senate Agriculture and Tourism Committee, Sen. Joan Ballweg, R-Markesan, will serve as committee chair, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, will serve as vice-chair.
Former nominee for secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and newly elected Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, was named as the committee’s ranking member.
Other Senate agriculture committee members include Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point; Jerry Petrowski, R-Marathon; Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls; Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point; Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee; and Jeff Smith, D-Eau Claire.
In the Assembly, the Committee on Agriculture will be chaired by Rep. Gary Tauchen, R-Bonduel. Rep. Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua, will serve as vice-chair.
Rep. Dave Considine, D-Baraboo, will serve as ranking Democrat on the committee.
Other members include Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City; Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay; Nancy VanderMeer, R-Tomah; Jeffrey Mursau, R-Crivitz; Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville; Treig Pronschinske, R-Mondovi; Jon Plumer, R-Lodi; Clint Moses, R-Menomonie; LaKeshia Myers, D-Milwaukee; Katrina Shankland, D-Stevens Point; Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit; and Don Vruwink, D-Milton.
The full list of state legislative committees for the current session can be found online at legis.wisconsin.gov.