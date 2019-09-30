MADISON — Public hearings have concluded, and the opportunity to comment on changes to ATCP 51, Wisconsin’s livestock siting rule, has closed. Now the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection board await the delivery of a revised rule, slated to be presented to the board at their Nov. 7 meeting after consideration of the comments received.
Lacey Cochart, director of DATCP’s Bureau of Land and Water Resources, and Christopher Clayton, DATCP program manager of livestock facility siting, provided an update on the hearings to the board at their September meeting. There are hundreds of pages of comments that were submitted during the public comment period, and hundreds of people attended the public hearings, held in six locations across the state.
Cochart reported that more than 380 people attended the hearings held in Oshkosh, Eau Claire, Wausau, Madison, Onalaska and Spooner in August and September, with over 180 people testifying in person at these hearings. Two hearings were held at each location, allowing the public 12 opportunities to voice their concerns in person; the public could also submit written comments through Sept. 13.
The afternoon hearing in Spooner was attended by the most people, with 75 members of the public in attendance. An afternoon hearing in Madison was also well-attended, with 65 in attendance at that hearing. Cochart said that at hearings with a smaller crowd, DATCP officials were able to let people speak for longer than the allotted five minutes and some small discussions also occurred.
At one hearing in Oshkosh in particular, Cochart noticed that people from different areas of the issue were able to connect with each other and share their concerns. She added that she felt those people walked away with information that they likely didn’t have when they arrived at the hearing.
“No one walked away without being heard,” she said. “We answered every question and didn’t turn anyone away from questions.”
Comments received varied at each hearing, and Cochart found many of the comments fell outside the purview of the livestock siting rule and outside of DATCP’s authority. Many comments also could have been more properly addressed to the Department of Natural Resources rather than DATCP, with Cochart explaining she planned to pass those comments onto the correct department. DNR representatives were also present at some of the hearings and answered questions from the public as well.
The most significant amount of comments came in regards to fees and costs associated with livestock permitting, Cochart said. Comments included opposition to the $1,000 fee cap, support for additional worksheets in the permitting process, requirements for financial insurance and economic concerns. Some legal questions linger in the area of fees in which DATCP continues to explore.
“We will certainly take into account the issue of fees, and I think we’ll have some additional changes in that area as we get through the comments,” Cochart said.
Setbacks and odors were especially important to many who testified, with a number of neighbors to large animal operations testifying about what has occurred on their property and in their neighborhood. Their thoughts and comments were “very compelling,” Cochart said.
While not garnering the majority of comments, other areas of concern from the public included monitoring compliance at the local level, manure storage, nutrient management and permit modifications.
“We’ve done a lot of outreach and will continue to have subsequent meetings and discussions,” Cochart said.
She added that several DATCP officials have met with agricultural organizations to have further conversations; they have also met with DNR leadership to better explain some of the rule revisions to them. Numerous questions have also been answered via phone and email from farmers and stakeholders, and there has been a significant amount of media coverage around the rule revision.
In fact, ATCP 51 revisions made the top 10 list of popular hits on the DATCP website recently, bumping out hemp for a change.
“There’s a lot of interest in this,” Cochart said.
Cochart and Clayton will return to the DATCP board in November with further suggested changes after reviewing all the public comments received. They will provide the DATCP board with a full list of those comments, as well as a summary, and plan to fulfill a request from board chair Miranda Leis to get those documents to the board as soon as possible so they can be thoroughly reviewed by the board before their November meeting.
“This has been three years in the making and the hard work just begins right now,” said DATCP secretary-designee Brad Pfaff. “We recognize animal agriculture is important for our state, economically, socially and culturally.
“We are going to get this done in a professional and balanced manner.”
To read submitted comments and keep up on work being done on ATCP 51, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/LSRuleRevision.aspx.