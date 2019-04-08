Mark Rhoda-Reis has been hired as the director of the International Agribusiness Center, a bureau of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s Division of Agricultural Development.
With more than 30 years of experience in international sales, business development and marketing management, Rhoda-Reis will lead a staff of economic development consultants whose job is to provide education, technical assistance and support to Wisconsin farms and agribusinesses to help them reach new international markets.