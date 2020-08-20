Wisconsin dairy farmers in 2020 are more optimistic than they were a decade ago about their farm still being in operation in five years according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection's 2020 dairy producer survey.
Eighty-three percent of respondents to the 2020 survey said they believe their operation will still be farming in five years, up from 75% who believed the same in response to the 2010 survey.
"The interesting thing about that is that these responses were being sent to us during the time of COVID-19 hitting the dairy industry, hitting Wisconsin, hitting states," DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski said during an Aug. 20 conference call with ag media. "It's a global pandemic, so it's interesting that number was as high as it was compared to 2010. That was a more optimistic view than it showed 10 years ago."
The survey was developed in partnership with the UW-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences and distributed in mid-March, just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the nearly 7,100 licensed dairy herd owners in the state, 2,871 surveys were returned for a response rate of 41%, which was up from 31% in 2010.
"Obviously during that period of time, a lot has changed," Romanski said. "COVID-19 hit just after the survey was distributed, but that doesn't seem to have really impacted the response."
Survey questions covered a topics including markets, labor needs, off-farm employment, conservation practices, diversification, succession and retirement planning and more.
“Even during COVID-19, this is an opportunity to assess the state of the industry and current demographics, and learn more about how DATCP and other partners can serve as a resource to dairy producers,” Krista Knigge, administrator of DATCP’s Division of Agriculture Development, said in a news release.
Mark Stephenson, director of Dairy Policy Analysis at UW-CALS, said the 2020 survey results provide “new insight that will help the university direct research and outreach to more specifically address the practices and challenges of Wisconsin dairy producers.”
Almost 90% of respondents to the 2020 survey were conventional farms; 11% use managed intensive grazing; and 9% classified themselves as organic.
Almost 60% of respondents use cover crops to manage soil health and erosion. 70% use grassed waterways.
Almost 10% of respondents felt the need to access mental health services in the past year due to farming challenges.
Nearly half of those responding said the farm’s “primary decision maker” was in the 50-64 age range. Nearly half of the respondents said at least some portion of their family income comes from off-farm employment.
Just under one-quarter of respondents reported they will need additional labor within the next two years. Most indicated they would consider hiring a military veteran, and just under half reported they would consider hiring a person who has been incarcerated.
About one-fifth of respondents reported providing housing for employees.
"One of the ways the department looked at this when we put the survey out was, what are some opportunities for us to connect the dots on any program responses that come back," Romanski said. "We've used this as a possible opportunity for DATCP to connect the dots with the Department of Workforce Development, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Corrections to those farmers who are interested in hiring labor from that pool."
Results from both the 2020 dairy producer survey and the previous survey, completed in 2010, can be found on DATCP's website, at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/DairyDevelopment.aspx.