As the election approaches, President Donald Trump has inked a series of mini trade deals, hoping to convince farmers of his ability to fix the economy.
The latest of these mini deals, between the U.S. and Brazil announced Oct. 19 during the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-Brazil Connect Summit, drew criticism from lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, who criticized the deal for leaving out agriculture.
The U.S. and Brazil have been working towards a package since March when Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro directed their respective trade delegations to deepen the bilateral relationship.
“Brazilian and U.S. officials completed, in record time, negotiations of three agreements that have long been demanded by the private sectors of our countries,” Bolsonaro said in a news release from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “A trade facilitation agreement, an agreement in good regulatory practices, and an anti-corruption agreement. This triple package will be able to slash red tape and bring about even more growth to our bilateral trade with beneficial effects to the flow of investments as well.”
Brazil has become a leading exporter of soybeans, corn, sugar, meat, coffee, and ethanol thanks to changes in crop-management practices and expansion in area harvested in the country, according to the USDA’s Economic Research Service. Brazil has emerged as the largest U.S. competitor in the global corn market with second-crop corn, harvested late in the local marketing year, boosting exports from September to January.
Brazil has become an important producer and trader of soybeans and corn and now competes with the U.S. in world markets, according to the ERS.
On Oct. 19, Kind sent a letter to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer seeking answers as to why the Administration recently finalized a trade agreement with Brazil that did not include any agricultural provisions, leaving behind Wisconsin farmers at a time when they are in desperate need of relief.
According to Kind, Brazil has some of the most unfair roadblocks to a level playing field for Wisconsin’s agricultural producers due to their long-held tariff and non-tariff barriers, and “their agricultural industry has benefitted from American farmers’ losses due to increased trade tensions with countries like China.”
“When I talk to farmers in my district, I consistently hear that they want a level playing field in world markets so they can compete,” Kind said in a news release. “Brazilian agricultural protectionism is one of the largest obstacles to ensuring a level playing field for our producers and finalizing this trade agreement without making any progress on these barriers sets a deeply troubling precedent.”
An estimated 40% of total farm income in 2020 is coming from government payments. Since 2018, tens of billions of taxpayer dollars have been sent to producers through the trade aid program to partially account for producers’ market losses as trading partners retaliated, Kind said.
“Finalizing any trade agreement right now, particularly with one of our largest agriculture competitors, without any progress on these barriers for our farmers would set a troubling precedent,” he said. “Leaving agriculture out of this agreement has sent the wrong signal to our farmers, particularly as Brazilian agriculture has benefitted from our farmers’ losses due to increased trade tensions in countries such as China. Indeed, this gap in the agreement sets the stage for agriculture being an afterthought for any efforts at securing a binding and more comprehensive agreement in the future.”
U.S. goods and services trade with Brazil totaled an estimated $105.1 billion in 2019, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative. Exports were $67.4 billion; imports were $37.6 billion. The U.S. goods and services trade surplus with Brazil was $29.8 billion in 2019.
Brazil is currently the 14th largest goods trading partner with the U.S., with $73.7 billion in total (two way) goods trade during 2019, according to Lighthizer’s office. Goods exports totaled $42.9 billion; goods imports totaled $30.8 billion. The U.S. goods trade surplus with Brazil was $12.0 billion in 2019.
The Trump administration has announced several other small trade pacts in recent months with Japan, China and the European Union. A similar deal with India would have included about $5 billion in agricultural goods purchases to help the U.S. offset some lost trade with China, but that deal appears unlikely to be signed before the election.
Unlike a larger, free trade agreement, smaller trade deals do not require Congress’ approval, which can take months or occasionally derail a deal.
“With this trade deal, the Trump Administration has circumvented Congress to reward a Brazilian administration that lacks respect for basic human rights, the environment, and its own workers,” U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., said in a news release. “Giving President Bolsonaro ammunition to claim that the United States endorses his behavior sullies our nation’s reputation as a country that demands our trade partners respect human rights and the rule of law.”