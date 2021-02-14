A series of state-level Senate bills aimed at imposing truth-in-labeling requirements related to milk, meat and dairy products has been re-introduced and has passed the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Tourism.
Proponents of the legislation argue that clarifying the terms will support agriculture and reduce consumer confusion.
Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and Rep. Travis Tranel authored the proposals, introduced in the Senate as Senate Bills 81 and 83, regarding dairy products and milk. Marklein and Rep. Clint Moses, R-Menomonie, authored the meat legislation, Senate Bill 82.
“This legislation is extremely important to the farmers and food processors in my district,” Marklein said in a statement.
Under Senate Bill 83, passed by committee on a 8-0 vote, food products could not be labeled as “milk” unless they contain “cow’s milk or hooved or camelid mammal’s milk or a type of milk that meets certain specifications under federal law.”
Senate Bill 81, passed by committee by an 8-0 vote, would prohibit the labeling of a food product as a dairy product, such as cream, yogurt or cheese, unless the food product is a dairy product. To qualify as a dairy product, the product must be derived from milk or a milk by-product, following a similar standard to that in Senate Bill 83.
Senate Bill 82, passed by committee by a 7-1 vote, would prohibit labeling food as “meat” unless the food product is “derived from an edible part of the flesh of an animal or any part of an insect and does not include cultured animal tissue that is produced from animal cell cultures.” The bill considers mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and mollusks to fit the definition of “animal.”
“Consumers should know exactly where there food comes from,” Moses said in a statement.
“Milk is from a cow. Meat is from an animal. Cheese is made from milk,” Tranel said in a statement.
“Consumers, farmers and producers deserve clear labeling. Buyers should be able to easily purchase the real food products they intend to purchase.”
The legislation has won support from several farm groups, including some that testified at a public hearing on the legislation last week.
The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, Dairy Business Association, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association were among those urging quick action on the truth-in-labeling legislation.
DBA President Amy Penterman said, “We urge the full Senate to stand up for customers and the dairy community and make this happen. A vote for these bills is a vote for Wisconsin families and farmers.”
In testimony submitted to the Senate Agriculture and Tourism committee, Senior Director of Government Relations for WFBF Debi Towns said, “The purpose for bringing these bills before the Wisconsin legislature at this time is to encourage Wisconsin to recognize the value of the marketplace trust our farmers have spent years building and join with other states whose food producers also rely on the accepted terminology in the markets as they currently discuss this same issue.”
Matt Ludlow, WCA president, said in a statement supporting the legislation, “WCA firmly believes that the establishment of clear labels will protect the integrity of our beef product. ... Additionally having clear labels will alleviate consumer confusion.”
WCMA Executive Director John Umhoefer issued similar sentiments regarding dairy: “It’s critical that consumers understand exactly what they’re buying and offering to their families. While these soy- and nut-based products may try to mimic milk, they cannot deliver the same nutritional benefits.”
DBA cited a national survey commissioned by Wisconsin dairy groups, with findings that were released in 2019, as support for the consumer confusion argument because the survey data indicated that consumers are confused about whether imitation cheese products are indeed dairy foods.
Chad Zuelger, associate director of government affairs for DBA, said, “The federal government’s failure to enforce existing standards of identity for milk and other dairy products has made it necessary for states like Wisconsin to act.”
Even if the Senate approves the bills — the Assembly passed truth-in-labeling legislation in the 2019-2020 legislative session — and the bills are signed by Gov. Tony Evers, the dairy bills are contingent on at least 10 other states, from a list of 15, passing similar legislation by June 30, 2031.
The text of the meat labeling bill does not contain the same provision, with the bill having a listed effective date of the July 1 following publication.
Although the cosponsors for each bill are primarily Republican, the three bills do have some measure of bipartisan support. With the vote by the Senate Agriculture and Tourism Committee last Thursday, the bills are now available for scheduling for a full Senate vote.
The Senate Committee on Agriculture, Revenue and Financial Institutions had previously held public hearings on food labeling legislation (Senate Bills 463, 464 and 466) in October 2019. The bills passed that committee in December 2019 but failed to progress any further after the COVID-19 pandemic brought the legislative session to an early close.