MADISON — Following the cancellation of the planned Wisconsin Assembly vote on livestock siting legislation two weeks ago, Wisconsin Dairy Alliance has announced that it had changed its position on the bill after being part of an agreement between several agricultural groups to support the bill.
For months, several agricultural groups, including the Wisconsin Dairy Alliance, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, Wisconsin Dairy Business Association, Wisconsin Pork Producers, Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association and Wisconsin Association of Professional Agricultural Consultants, along with representatives from the towns and counties associations, had been working with legislators to see if common ground could be found after changes proposed to the state’s livestock siting rules were also canceled last year.
According to the Wisconsin Dairy Business Association, a compromise had been reached, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, and Rep. Gary Tauchen, R-Bonduel, introduced the legislation on livestock siting on Feb. 10.
When the bill was pulled Feb. 19, Marklein announced in a statement that “one of the stakeholders raised an issue that we could not overcome in time to complete the bill this session.”
The following Monday, Wisconsin Dairy Alliance released a statement announcing a change of opinion regarding the bill and detailing their effort to stop the proposed legislation.
In the statement, the Wisconsin Dairy Alliance said it was thankful they changed their minds on supporting the “harmful” livestock siting bill.
“Too often industry groups tend to gloss over critical issues that harm CAFOs in the name of stakeholder unity at the state capitol. The pressure to bow to the ‘group think’ is immense,” the Wisconsin Dairy Alliance said.
Though the Wisconsin Dairy Alliance had supported the bill as it came out of committee a few weeks ago, the change of a single word in the documentation forced them to reconsider.
“Deep in the proposed bill, the word ‘and’ was replaced with the word ‘or.’ This one-word change was exposed for what it was — a very clear way to stop farms from expanding via local zoning without requiring any finding that state standards are inadequate,” the Wisconsin Dairy Alliance said. “That single, very small word had a huge impact on your ability to grow you farm in the future.”
The board of directors of the Wisconsin Dairy Business Association also released a statement on the matter criticizing the Wisconsin Dairy Alliance’s actions.
“The alliance began undermining the compromise and trying to amend the bill without telling any of the other stakeholders,” the statement read. “Some of you even received text messages from a registered lobbyist for that group urging you to immediately contact lawmakers and tell them to either change the bill or kill it. This is what caused the legislation to fail…
“This bill could have helped many Wisconsin farms, both CAFO and non-CAFO. It is unfortunate that it will not have the chance to do that.”