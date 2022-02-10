The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board will meet in person for the February board meeting to consider several proposed rules and donations.
The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, in Public Meeting Room G09, at the State Natural Resources Building (GEF 2), 101 South Webster Street, Madison, Wisconsin.
The public is encouraged to watch the February board meeting on the DNR’s YouTube channel.
The deadline to register for remote public appearance requests and to submit written comments is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16. There will be no in-person public appearances.
During the February meeting, the board will be considering:
Proposed rules affecting chapter NR 19 related to wild rice harvesting
Proposed rules affecting chapter NR 812 related to well construction and pump installation
Proposed rules affecting chapter NR 140 related to numerical standards to minimize the concentration of polluting substances in groundwater
Proposed rules affecting chapter NR 809 related to the promulgation of new drinking water maximum contaminant levels for Perand Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) including Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) and Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA)
Proposed rules affecting chapters NR 105,106, 219, and other related regulations to add surface water quality criteria and analytical methods for poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) including PFOS and PFOA for the purpose of protecting public health as well as revisions to the procedures in the Wisconsin Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (“WPDES”) permitting program to implement the new water quality criteria
The complete February NRB meeting agenda is available on the DNR website.