The page has turned to May on my calendar, which means the reality of our daughter’s looming high school graduation just got very real and the panic over planning the graduation party has set in, but first we get to turn our attention to May 5 and Cinco de Mayo.
In honor of that day, I’ve found some tasty dishes with a Mexican flair, but first I’d like to share a super simple recipe for Mexican spiced chicken that can be used in any number of dishes, from tacos to burritos to quesadillas and salads. One of my favorite ways to use it is in loaded chicken nachos.
To make this versatile chicken, you need one packet of taco seasoning, four boneless, skinless chicken thighs (about 1 to 1¼ pounds) and 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil. Begin by tossing the chicken thighs with the taco seasoning in a large bowl until evenly coated. Cover and refrigerate for at least an hour.
Heat vegetable oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Place chicken in a single layer and cook for about four minutes. Turn pieces over and cook another four to five minutes, until fully cooked.
Now transfer to a plate and cool before slicing or chopping the chicken, depending on its intended use. You may also use skinless, boneless chicken breasts instead of thighs. Once the chicken is cooked and sliced or chopped, it may be frozen to be used at a later time.
Another really easy way to pay tribute to Cinco de Mayo is to make mini churros for a sweet treat. You need just four ingredients: 4 tablespoons of sugar, 2 teaspoons of ground cinnamon, an 8-ounce can of Pillsbury crescent dough sheet and 2 tablespoons of butter.
Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Combine the sugar and cinnamon and set aside for a few moments. Open the dough and shape it to fit a cookie sheet. Use a pastry brush to spread half the butter over the top of the dough. Sprinkle dough sheet with half of the combined sugar and cinnamon mixture.
Now cut the dough sheet into strips, either by cutting the entire width of the dough or by cutting the dough in half and then cutting each half into mini strips. Give each strip a twist before placing back onto cookie sheet. Spread with remaining butter and cinnamon mixture. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, watching closely that they don’t get too done.
Wishing everyone a happy Cinco de Mayo!