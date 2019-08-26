Seems like it was just days ago I was planning for an exciting Memorial Day weekend filled with graduation events and backyard barbecues. Now our living room is piled with things our daughter will take to college with her in just a few days, and Labor Day is upon us.
The summer went undisputedly fast, just like it always does, but there’s still plenty of beautiful weather left to take advantage of with the holiday weekend ahead and the early fall days on the horizon. It’s time to make the most of it all and plan those outdoor gatherings.
Backyard picnics, barbecues or gatherings at local parks or lakes are perfect ways to celebrate the weekends ahead. Make it a point to plan a tasty but easy menu and head outside.
When planning the casual outdoor meal, don’t forget easy favorites like fresh fruit, potato salad, deviled eggs, finger Jell-O for the kids and maybe a special beverage for the adults.
A refreshing frozen adult drink we enjoy is what we call the orange freeze. To make it, put the following ingredients in a blender: 1 ½ ounces of grand marnier, 2 ½ ounces vanilla infused vodka, 2 ½ cups of orange sherbet, 1 cup of vanilla ice cream or frozen yogurt, 1 cup of orange juice, a dash of vanilla extract and two cups of ice. Blend until smooth and serve in a chilled glass. It is a perfect outdoor party beverage!
Another summertime favorite for adults is frozen lemonade slush. Prior to the event, fill two ice cube trays with lemonade and freeze until solid. To make the drink, put the lemonade cubes into a blender with 2 ounces of lemon vodka and 1 cup of limoncello.
Blend until smooth. Rub a lemon wedge around the rims of the serving glasses and then dip the rims into a shallow bowl of sugar to coat the rims. Fill the glasses with the slush and garnish with a lemon slice.
For a nonalcoholic drink, try Sparkling Raspberry Lemonade from cookingclassy.com. Puree 2 cups of raspberries in a food processor then force the puree through a mesh strainer to remove the seeds.
In a large pitcher, whisk 1 cup of water and 2 tablespoons of sugar together until dissolved. Stir in 2 tablespoons of honey and mix. Add the raspberry puree and 3 tablespoons of lemon juice. Stir in enough ice and sparkling water or club soda to fill the pitcher. Serve with a garnish or mint.
Have a great end-of-summer celebration!
Hawaiian Chicken Kabobs
4 large boneless skinless chicken breasts
1 C mushrooms, halved
1 red bell pepper
1 orange bell pepper
1 C pineapple, diced
1 green bell pepper
1 purple onion
Sauce
1 package KC Masterpiece® BBQ Sauce & Dry Rub Sweet Honey flavor
1 3/4 C pineapple juice, divided
To make sauce, combine 3/4 cup pineapple juice and 1 pouch KC Masterpiece® BBQ Sauce & Dry Rub. Set aside.
Cut chicken into bite-sized pieces. In a large zipper bag combine 1 cup pineapple juice and 1 pouch KC Masterpiece® BBQ Sauce & Dry Rub and chicken. Marinate 30 minutes.
Preheat grill to medium-high. Thread chicken and vegetables onto skewers and brush with BBQ sauce. Grill 12 to 16 minutes or until cooked through. Recipe and photo courtesy of spendwithpennies.com.
Slow Cooker Bourbon Baked Beans
6 pieces of bacon
1 C chopped onion
3 15-oz cans undrained pork and beans
1 15-oz can Northern Beans, drained and rinsed
1 15-oz can Navy beans, drained and rinsed
¾ C ketchup
¼ C brown sugar
¼ C molasses
¼ C bourbon
2 Tbsp yellow mustard
1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
½ tsp black pepper
½ tsp salt
¼ tsp garlic powder
1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
Cook bacon in a nonstick skillet. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate. Discard all but 1 tablespoon of bacon fat from the skillet. Saute onion in the bacon fat for 3 to 4 minutes.
Place onions and all other ingredients, except bacon, in a 6-quart crockpot. Stir well, cover, and cook on low for 4 hours.
Remove top, turn heat to high and cook 20 minutes to thicken some. Stir in bacon. Recipe and photo courtesy of spicysouthernkitchen.com.
Tortellini Olive Salad
1 19-oz package frozen cheese tortellini, cooked and drained
1 6-oz can of medium size black olives, drained
1 7-oz jar of Manzanilla green olives, drained
1 14-oz bottle of Bernsteins Cheese Fantastico dressing or any really good Italian Dressing and 1/4 C of finely grated Parmesan cheese.
1/2 lb hard salami, thinly sliced and cut into bite size pieces or about 4 slices cut into ¼-inch thick slices and cubed.
Chopped parsley and grated Parmesan for garnish
Follow directions on package of tortellini for cooking pasta al dente. Be sure not to over cook the pasta. Drain.
Drain both types of olives. Place the tortellini and olives in a large bowl. Add the diced hard salami. Shake dressing well and add 3/4 bottle. Stir until all ingredients are well combined.
Chill for 2 to 3 hours or overnight. Stir just before serving. If needed, add more dressing. Garnish with Parmesan cheese and chopped Parsley. Serve. Will keep in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 days. Makes 8 to 10 servings. Recipe and photo courtesy of norinesnest.com.
Peanut Butter Cup Magic Cookie Bars
Peanut Butter Cookie Base:
1/2 C unsalted butter cut into cubes
1/2 C creamy peanut butter
1/2 granulated sugar
1/4 C brown sugar
1 large egg
1 large egg yolk
1 C all-purpose flour
Pinch salt
Toppings:
1 C semisweet or bittersweet chocolate chips
3/4 C peanut butter chips
1 C chopped peanut butter cups
1/2 C chopped salted peanuts
3/4 C sweetened condensed milk
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9x13 baking dish with foil (for easy removal), and grease the foil.
Place the butter and peanut butter in a large bowl and microwave until melted. Whisk in granulated and brown sugars. Add egg and egg yolk, whisking until combined. Add flour and a pinch of salt and stir with a spoon or rubber spatula until combined. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Bake for 10 minutes.
Remove the pan from the oven (the batter will be barely set but not cooked through). Immediately top with most of the chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, peanut butter cups and peanuts (reserving a couple tablespoons of each). Pour the sweetened condensed milk evenly over the top. Sprinkle over the reserved chips, peanut butter cups and peanuts. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Allow to cool completely before cutting. Recipe and photo courtesy of celebratingsweets.com.
Cheddar Bacon Grilled Potatoes
6 red potatoes
1/2 red onion
1 1/2 C shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
1/3 C barbecue sauce
1/2 C bacon bits (or bacon slices, cooked, crumbled)
Spray a foil roasting pan with cooking spray. Slice the potatoes into thin slices and place in the foil roasting pan. Slice the onion and add on top of the potatoes. Pour the barbeque sauce over top of the potatoes.
Sprinkle with half of the cheese and put the other half aside for later. Mix it all together and cover the pan with aluminum foil. Grill the potatoes on medium heat for about 40 minutes. Shake the pan occasionally so it doesn't burn.
Remove the potatoes from the grill and add the rest of the cheese. Cover for 5 more minutes so the cheese can melt. Add the bacon bits right before serving. Recipe and photo courtesy of upstateramblings.com.
Poppy Seed Chicken and Grape Pasta Salad
10 oz bow tie pasta (about 4 C)
2 C cooked and cooled, diced chicken breasts (can use rotisserie)
12 oz red grapes halved (about 2 C)
1 C diced celery
3/4 C sliced almonds
1/2 C sliced green onions green portion
1/3 C dried cranberries, optional
Dressing
1/2 C fat free plain Greek Yogurt
1/2 C full fat mayonnaise
3 Tbsp white wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar
3 Tbsp honey
2 Tbsp granulated sugar
1 1/2 Tbsp poppy seeds
1/2 tsp salt then more to taste
Cook pasta to al dente in salted boiling water according to directions on package. Drain, then rinse with cold water and let drain completely. Set aside and let cool.
In a mixing bowl whisk together yogurt, mayonnaise, vinegar, honey, sugar, poppy seeds and 1/2 tsp salt. Add drained pasta to a salad bowl along with chicken, grapes, celery, almonds, green onions and cranberries. Pour dressing over top and toss to evenly coat. Season with more salt to taste and toss.
Chill at least 30 minutes (and up to 1 day) before serving, This allows some time for the pasta to absorb the dressing and time for the flavors to meld. Serve chilled. Makes 9 servings. Recipe and photo courtesy of cookingclassy.com.
Creamy Sweet Restaurant-Style Coleslaw
1 16 oz bag coleslaw mix
½ C mayonnaise
1 Tbsp vegetable oil
3 Tbsp sugar
2 tsp white vinegar
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp pepper
½ tsp poppy seeds, optional
To make dressing, put mayonnaise, vegetable oil, sugar, vinegar, salt, pepper and poppy seeds in a bowl and mix to combine.
Put the coleslaw mix in a large bowl, add dressing to it and mix to combine. Put the coleslaw in refrigerator and chill for at least 1 hour. Mix again before serving. Makes 8 servings. Recipe and photo courtesy of meloniecooks.com.