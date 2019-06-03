June is Dairy Month! That’s a slogan I grew up promoting while a member of my local 4-H club. It was also (and continues to be) one close to my heart because my home was a registered Holstein dairy farm in Richland County.
I’m proud to say it still is operating in our family with the fifth generation being raised on a modernized farm owned by farmers who continue to produce a quality product while being good stewards to the land and to the community around it.
While a nutritional glass of ice-cold milk is reason enough to celebrate, we can be even more grateful for the number of foods that come from milk: from cheese to yogurt, sour cream, cream cheese and creamy ice cream. It is almost hard to find a recipe that does not contain at least one dairy product.
With June Dairy Month comes a number of family-friendly, dairy-related events including on-farm dairy breakfasts where people of all ages can enjoy a homemade breakfast and fresh dairy products on an operating dairy.
Many dairy breakfast sites also offer farm equipment displays, milking demonstrations, musical entertainment and up-close views of the dairy herd.
Dairy breakfasts have been a nearly 50-year tradition in Wisconsin, and I’m proud to say my home farm will be hosting the Richland County dairy breakfast for the third time on June 9.
For a complete list of more than 60 dairy-related events celebrating June Dairy Month, go to hooraywisconsindairy.com. Find an event near you and support the hardworking dairy producers in the area. They will be glad to see you!
