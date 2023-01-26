The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association is gearing up for the biennial United States Championship Cheese Contest, and there’s a lot of interest this year.
Despite the name, the contest is not limited to cheese. Butter, yogurt and dry dairy products also have their places. So far, producers from 35 states have submitted 2,249 entries for judging. The entries cover 113 classes and, remarkably, that means five classes remained uncontested as of the association’s Jan. 25 update.
“This impressive number of entries shows how meaningful this competition is to the nation’s dairy craftsmen and women,” said Kirsten Strohmenger, the contest’s manager.
Preliminary judging begins Feb. 21 in Green Bay. The judges will evaluate every entry for characteristics like the flavor and body, but the color and packaging also play a role in the scores. The preliminary round continues Feb. 22, and both days are open to the public from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
The winners will be announced beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. While the ceremony is not open to the public, cheese lovers can watch online at uschampioncheese.org and on Facebook.
The contest itself dates to 1981. According to the event’s website, the defending champion is a baby Swiss wheel made in Ohio. But a pair of cheeses from Marieke Gouda in Thorp, Wis., took second and third places. The trio were separated by less than a single point on the judges’ scorecards.