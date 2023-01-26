2023-uscc-logo-block-rgb.png

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association is gearing up for the biennial United States Championship Cheese Contest, and there’s a lot of interest this year.

Despite the name, the contest is not limited to cheese. Butter, yogurt and dry dairy products also have their places. So far, producers from 35 states have submitted 2,249 entries for judging. The entries cover 113 classes and, remarkably, that means five classes remained uncontested as of the association’s Jan. 25 update.