Seems we were just clearing the Thanksgiving table and saying our goodbyes to the friends and family who joined in our celebration, but here we are, about one week before the Christmas holiday.
The recipes I’m sharing today are for the more adventurous cooks. They are delicious recipes that will take a bit more time but will be worth every second. My family’s holiday meals are typically a bit scaled down in skill level and time but will be tasty and traditional meals nonetheless.
Following tradition, my husband, children and I will attend Christmas Eve service and come home to a fondue dinner. We will cook our marinated steak and chicken right at the table. There will be sides of twice baked potatoes and corn, dinner rolls and sweet Christmas cookies for dessert — if any of us have room.
A simple Christmas morning brunch will follow gift opening the next day. I hesitate to call it brunch because I’m sure the two college kids will sleep in way later than they did when Santa still visited. It will be more of a Christmas lunch than brunch, but the beautiful thing is that the five of us will be together, a feat that occurs less and less often as the years go by.
The next couple of days will take us to extended family gatherings where the moods will be festive and the food will be plentiful and celebrated. With so many of my family members working in agriculture, the food and the work that goes into producing it is never, ever taken for granted.
As the year comes to a close, I ask that we all take a long moment to think about the abundance of safe food we have at our disposal each and every day. Think about what it takes to get the milk, produce and meats to the store shelves and think about those who make it happen. When was the last time you encountered empty shelves while shopping?
Please take a moment to thank the people in the chain who keep the shelves full, especially the producers and growers. As you prepare your holiday meals, enjoy the sounds, the sights and the smells of the good food we are blessed with. I hope the cooks are acknowledged and praised for their time in the kitchen and that everyone’s table is surrounded by the people they love.
Merry Christmas everyone!
Janelle Thomas can be reached at janellethomas@charter.net.
Pistachio Crusted Beef Rib Roast with Wine Sauce
1 beef ribeye roast bone-in (2 to 4 ribs), small end, chine (back) bone removed (6 to 8 lbs)
Seasoning:
½ C unsalted shelled pistachios, finely chopped
¼ C coarsely crushed coriander seeds
2 Tbsp finely chopped fresh thyme
2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp coarse grind black pepper
Holiday Wine Sauce:
2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
4 oz cremini or button mushrooms, sliced
¼ C finely chopped shallots
1 C beef broth, divided
1 C cabernet sauvignon
1 Tbsp cornstarch
⅛ tsp black pepper
1 tsp fresh thyme
Salt
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine seasoning ingredients; press evenly onto all surfaces of beef roast.
Tip: To coarsely crush coriander seeds, place seeds in food-safe plastic bag; seal well. Crush seeds with rolling pin, using a back and forth rolling motion.
Place roast, fat side up, in shallow roasting pan. Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of beef, not resting in fat or touching bone. Do not add water or cover. Roast in oven 2¼ to 2½ hours for medium rare; 2½ to 3 hours for medium doneness.
Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135 degrees for medium rare; 145 degrees for medium. Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10 degrees to 15 degrees to reach 145 degrees for medium rare; 160 degrees for medium.)
Meanwhile prepare the wine sauce. Heat olive oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add mushrooms and shallots; cook and stir 6 to 9 minutes or until mushrooms are tender and browned. Remove from skillet; keep warm. Add ¾ cup broth and wine to skillet; cook and stir over medium heat 12 to 16 minutes or until reduced to 1 cup.
Combine remaining ¼ cup broth and cornstarch in small bowl. Whisk cornstarch mixture and pepper into wine mixture; bring to a boil. Cook 1 minute or until sauce thickens, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; add thyme and mushroom mixture. Season with salt, as desired.
Carve roast into slices; season with salt, as desired, and serve with wine sauce. Recipe and photo courtesy of beeftips.com.
Classic Beef Tenderloin Roast with Cranberry Drizzle
1 beef tenderloin roast center-cut (2 to 3 lbs)
1 lb yellow onions, peeled, cut into wedges
2½ lb Brussels sprouts, trimmed
1 Tbsp olive oil
1¼ tsp salt, divided
2 Tbsp chopped fresh thyme leaves
1 Tbsp pepper
Sauce
⅓ C balsamic vinegar
3 Tbsp finely chopped shallots
1 can (16 oz) whole berry cranberry sauce
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Combine onions, Brussels sprouts, oil and 1 teaspoon salt on metal baking pan; toss to coat. Set aside.
Tip: Peeled Cipollini or pearl onions may be substituted for yellow onions, and omit cutting into wedges. Cipollini onions look and taste like small, flat onions but are actually bulbs of the grape hyacinth. Sometimes referred to as wild onions, they can often be found in the produce department of large supermarkets. To easily peel, place in boiling water 10 to 15 seconds. Remove from water and immediately place in a bowl of ice water. Drain and peel skin.
Combine thyme and pepper in small bowl. Reserve 1 teaspoon thyme mixture for sauce; set aside. Press remaining thyme mixture evenly onto all surfaces of beef tenderloin roast.
Place roast on rack in shallow roasting pan. Insert ovenproof-meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of beef. Do not add water or cover. Place prepared vegetables in oven with roast. Roast beef in 425 degree oven 35 to 45 minutes for medium rare; 45 to 50 minutes for medium doneness. Roast vegetables 45 to 50 minutes or until tender and lightly browned
Meanwhile, prepare sauce. Combine vinegar and shallots in small saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 3 minutes. Stir in cranberry sauce; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 6 minutes to blend flavors, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; stir in reserved 1 teaspoon thyme mixture and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Keep warm.
Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135 degrees for medium rare; 145 degees for medium. Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10 degrees to 15 degrees to reach 145 degrees for medium rare; 160 degrees for medium.)
Carve roast into slices; serve with vegetables and sauce. Recipe and photo courtesy of beeftips.com.
Ham with Cider Glaze
5 lb smoked ham (fully-cooked boneless, or shank or butt half spiral sliced)
1 C apple cider
4 tsp cornstarch
2 tsp mustard (spicy)
⅛ tsp ground cloves
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Place ham in shallow roasting pan in oven and roast for 1 hour (about 15 to 18 minutes per pound) until internal temperature on a thermometer reads 140 degrees.
Meanwhile, stir 2 tablespoons apple cider and cornstarch together in a small bowl. In a small saucepan, bring cornstarch mixture, remaining apple cider, mustard and cloves to a boil, stirring until thickened. Pour glaze over ham in oven during the final 30 minutes of roasting. Recipe and photo courtesy of yummly.com.
Mascarpone Spritz Cookies
1 C butter, softened
1 C sugar
1 8-oz container mascarpone cheese
2 large egg yolks
1 tsp vanilla extract
½ tsp salt
3 C all-purpose flour
Green and red food coloring, optional
Assorted sprinkles
Heat the oven to 400 degree. Cream butter and sugar in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Beat in mascarpone. Add the egg yolks, vanilla and salt; beat until mixture is blended. Gradually beat in flour until combined. Divide the dough into thirds. Tint dough with food coloring if desired.
Fill cookie press with dough according to manufacturer’s directions. Press dough 1 inch apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Decorate with sprinkles. Refrigerate baking sheets for 5 minutes.
Bake for 6 to 8 minutes or until edges are just golden brown. Let stand for 5 minutes before removing to wire racks to cool. Recipe courtesy of wisconsincheese.com.
Crème Brulee Baked Oatmeal
2 C old fashioned oats
2 Tbsp butter, melted
½ tsp baking powder
¼ tsp baking soda
¼ tsp salt
½ to 1 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp vanilla extract
1½ C milk
1 C low-fat vanilla yogurt
2 large eggs
⅔ C brown sugar, divided (⅓ C for topping)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9-inch pan. Using a large bowl, mix all ingredients until combined, reserving 1/3 cup of brown sugar for topping. Pour into prepared pan. Cover pan with foil, and bake for 20 minutes, remove foil and continue baking for another 25 minutes.
Remove pan from oven and turn oven to broil. Sprinkle top of oatmeal with remaining 1/3 cup of brown sugar and return to oven to broil 3-5 minutes, watching closely so it doesn't burn.
Serve warm with a little milk. Store leftovers covered in refrigerator. Reheat in microwave for 30 to 40 seconds per serving. Makes 6 servings. Photo and recipe courtesy of TidyMom.net
BBQ American Lamb Ribs
4½ lb lamb ribs
1 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp onion powder
1 tsp chili powder
½ tsp smoked paprika
¼ tsp cayenne
¼ C BBQ sauce
Place lamb ribs in a large baking dish or sheet pan fatty side up. Gently score the fat in a crisscross pattern.
Combine spices in a small bowl then evenly rub onto the fatty side of all the ribs, getting into the scored marks you just made. Set aside.
Heat an outdoor grill for indirect grilling (*see note below for details).
Place the ribs on the unheated side of the grill, close the cover and grill for 20 minutes.
Flip the ribs and grill another 20 minutes on the indirect heat side of the grill.
Turn all the burners on to high heat and spread the ribs out evenly over the grill grates.
Brush the ribs with half the BBQ sauce, close the cover and grill for 5 minutes. Watch carefully to make sure they don’t catch on fire while cooking.
Flip ribs one more time, brush with remaining BBQ sauce and grill an additional 5 minutes until charred and crispy on the outside.
Remove ribs to a cutting board, and let rest 5 minutes before slicing in between the bones and serving.
Note — For indirect heat grilling, light half the burners on one side of the grill and place meat on the non-lit side. If it is a 3-burner grill, light one burner. Indirect heat cooking temperature should be about 350 degrees. Recipe and photo courtesy of americanlamb.com.