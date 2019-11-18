The countdown to the major Thanksgiving holiday is here. Hopefully the invitations have been extended and the menu has been decided.
With just a few days left to prepare, I found a list of tips on tasty.com that can make life just a bit easier for the host or hostess. I admit I’ve seen a lot of these tips utilized by the Thomas family cooks as they’ve prepared for Thanksgiving meals over the years. Those meals easily number 40 or more hungry guests.
• Make your fruit pies ahead and freeze them unbaked. On the day before the meal, remove them from the freezer and expect to bake them for 20 to 45 minutes longer than the recipe specifies, depending on the temperature of your freezer and the amount of filling.
For a single crust pie, make the bottom crust, put it in the pie dish, wrap and freeze, then fill and bake the day before the meal.
• Get your knives professionally sharpened.
• Choose some recipes that don’t require an oven. This solves a common problem of everything needing to go into the oven at the same time and not having near enough space for that to happen. A roaster and a slow cooker or two can save the day.
• Read the recipe you’ve chosen really, really carefully to make sure you have the equipment and ingredients you need. A must is an instant read thermometer.
• Split the grocery shopping into two strategic trips. The first trip, which you should do a week before the meal, is for nonperishables such as canned items, flour, sugar, spies, paper goods, foil and anything else that does not need to be super fresh. The second trip will be shorter and faster. Now you get the salad greens, fruits and any needed dairy products.
• Make a big batch of turkey stock and gravy now and freeze it. Thaw in the refrigerator three days before the meal.
• Puree parts of any casseroles in advance and freeze it.
• Plan your day-of cooking timeline in advance. Go over your recipes and determine what order everything needs to happen. Write it down and tape it up where it will be easy to see and follow.
• Know how long it will take your turkey to thaw. You might need to start it sooner than you think.
• Prep mashed potatoes the day before. You can peel, cut and soak them overnight in the refrigerator.
For even more tips for preparing for large holiday meals, check out tasty.com. May you all spend a little extra time counting your many blessing this holiday; blessings that include a wonderful meal and special people to share it with! Happy Thanksgiving!
Janelle Thomas can be reached at janellethomas@charter.net.
Mini Pecan Pies
1 pie crust store-bought or homemade
1/3 C light corn syrup
1/4 C brown sugar
1 1/2 Tbsp unsalted butter melted
1 egg lightly beaten
1/2 tsp vanilla extract
1/2 C chopped pecans
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. On a lightly floured surface, roll the pie dough out into a 12-inch circle. Using a 3-inch cookie cutter (or glass), cut out 12 circles from the dough.
Place each piece of dough in each muffin cavity of a 12-count muffin pan, making sure each piece comes up the sides just a little bit (you may need to stretch the dough just a bit). Transfer the muffin pan to the refrigerator while you making the filling.
In a mixing bowl, mix together the corn syrup, brown sugar, melted butter, egg, and vanilla extract until fully combined; then mix in the chopped pecans.
Remove the muffin pan from the refrigerator. Evenly distribute the filling (about 1 full tablespoon) between all 12 muffin cavities, making sure the pecan pie filling does not come up over the edges of the dough.
Bake for about 25 minutes or until the filling is set. Remove from the oven and cool in the pan for about 10 minutes. Carefully remove the mini pecan pies from the muffin pan and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
Notes — Mini pecan pies may be frozen for 2 to 3 months in a freezer bag or container. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator, then bring to room temperature on the counter before serving. Makes 12 mini pies. Recipe and photo courtesy of livewellbakeoften.com.
Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows and Streusel
Mashed Sweet Potatoes:
3 lbs sweet potatoes peeled and chopped into large chunks, see note
2 Tbsp unsalted butter
¼ C milk or half and half
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice
2 Tbsp brown sugar
Salt to taste
Topping:
4 Tbsp unsalted butter softened
1/4 C brown sugar
1/4 C all-purpose flour (optional: for a sturdier streusel add an additional heaping tablespoon of flour)
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
1/8 tsp salt
1/2 C chopped pecans
2 to 3 C mini marshmallows (more, if you'd like)
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 2- or 2 ½-quart casserole dish and set aside.
Place the sweet potatoes in a large pot, cover with water, and boil until tender, about 7 minutes, depending on the size. Drain and return to the pot. Add butter, milk, cinnamon, brown sugar and salt to the potatoes and mash until smooth. Use a hand mixer, if desired, to make them extra smooth. Taste the potatoes and adjust seasonings.
Transfer the mashed potatoes to the prepared casserole dish. Place in the oven until heated through. (If they're still warm, it will only take a few minutes.)
While the sweet potatoes are heating, prepare the topping. In a medium bowl, combine butter, brown sugar, flour, cinnamon, salt and pecans. Stir until thoroughly combined.
Remove the sweet potatoes from the oven. Top with half the marshmallows, then sprinkle half the streusel over the marshmallows (pinching pieces together with your fingers). Top with the other half of the marshmallows and sprinkle the remaining streusel over the top.
Place back into the oven for 8 to 15 minutes, until the topping is bubbly and brown. Keep an eye on it so the marshmallows don't burn. You can also place it under the broiler very briefly to add a little more color to the marshmallows.
To make ahead, assemble the cooked and seasoned mashed sweet potatoes in a casserole dish and refrigerate tightly covered for 2 days (without any topping).
You can also prepare the streusel topping (without the marshmallows) and refrigerate that separately.
Before serving, bring the streusel topping to room temperature. Heat the potatoes (without any topping) in the oven until heated all the way through, about 30 minutes, depending on the size of your casserole dish, or speed it along by microwaving. Once the potatoes are warmed through, sprinkle on the marshmallows and streusel and return to the oven for 10 to 15 minutes, until the marshmallows are toasted.
Note — Some grocery stores might label these potatoes as yams. Purchase sweet potatoes/yams with orange flesh and pinkish brown skin. Scrape the skin a little to see the color of the flesh, if necessary. Recipe and photo courtesy of celebratingsweets.com.
Holiday Salad
For the salad:
3 C Brussels sprouts, finely shredded
3 C kale, finely shredded
1 ½ C pomegranate arils, see notes
½ C chopped almonds, toasted, see notes
3 slices cooked bacon, crumbled (omit for vegetarian)
¼ cup Parmesan cheese, finely grated
For the dressing:
1 orange, zested and juiced
1 lemon, zested and juiced
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon honey
1 clove garlic, smashed
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
In a large bowl combine the Brussels sprouts, kale, pomegranate arils, almonds, bacon, and cheese; toss well.
In a mini food processor or blender combine the orange and lemon zest/juice, mustard, honey, garlic clove, salt and pepper; pulse to combine. With the machine running, slowly add the olive oil in a steady stream.
Toss the salad with the dressing and top with more cheese if desired.
Notes — Pomegranate arils are the seeds of a pomegranate. You can find them in a container in some grocery stores. If you can’t find them, just buy 2 pomegranates and seed them yourself. It’s actually pretty easy. Just cut the pomegranate in half and then place it into a large bowl of water. Gently hold the pomegranate (cut side down) and push the top of the fruit to release the membranes. Use your fingers to push the seeds from the membranes. The seeds will fall to the bottom and the little pieces of membrane will float to the top — you can skim them off and then drain the water and you’ll have your seeds!
To toast the almonds: Heat a small sauté pan over medium-low heat and add the almonds. Toast, stirring occasionally for 5 minutes — keep a close eye on them, you don’t want them to burn. They will be lightly golden brown and fragrant when they are done.
You can make this salad in advance — just keep the dressing and the salad separate until you're ready to serve. Recipe and photo courtesy of fashionablefoods.com.
Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots
6 slices bacon
1/2 C sliced shallots
1 1/2 lbs Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
6 garlic cloves, minced
3/4 C chicken broth (I use low sodium bouillon)
1/8 tsp salt
1/8 tsp freshly ground black pepper
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Chop the bacon into small pieces, add to skillet and saute for 5 minutes or until bacon begins to brown.
Remove skillet from heat. Remove the bacon from pan, reserving 1 tablespoon drippings in pan. Discard the remaining drippings.
Return skillet to medium-high heat, and stir in bacon, shallots and Brussels sprouts. Stir frequently to saute for 4 minutes.
Add garlic, and saute for 4 more minutes or until garlic begins to brown. Stir frequently so that garlic does not burn.
Add the chicken broth and bring to a boil. Cook for 2 minutes or until the broth mostly evaporates and the sprouts are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally.
Remove from heat; stir in salt and pepper. Recipe and photo courtesy of moneywisemoms.com.
Spinach-Feta Mashed Potatoes
3 lbs baking potatoes, peeled and cubed
1/2 C fat-free milk
1/2 C powdered nonfat milk
1 C unsalted chicken stock
3 Tbsp unsalted butter
1/2 tsp xanthan gum
1 tsp kosher salt
1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper
1 large garlic clove, grated on a microplane grater
1 10-oz package frozen whole-leaf spinach, thawed
2 oz crumbled feta cheese
Place potatoes in a Dutch oven. Cover with cool water to 2 inches above potatoes. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes or until very tender. Drain.
Pour fat-free milk into Dutch oven; gradually whisk in powdered milk. Heat over medium heat until warm (about 2 minutes), stirring constantly with a whisk until powder dissolves and mixture is slightly thickened. Remove from heat.
Press potatoes through a ricer into pot with milk mixture. Cover and keep warm. (There's no need to stir together yet; you can leave it as is.)
Combine stock and butter in a small saucepan; cook over medium-high heat until mixture simmers and butter melts. Remove saucepan from heat; whisk in xanthan gum until mixture is thick and emulsified.
Pour stock mixture over potato mixture; sprinkle with salt, pepper, and garlic. Stir well to combine.
Squeeze thawed spinach super dry in a clean kitchen towel. Stir spinach and crumbled feta cheese into potatoes. Serve soon for creamiest results.
Note — Look for xanthan gum with the gluten-free baking mixes and flours; it's available in most supermarkets these days. You can get similar results with cornstarch, but the spuds won't be quite as creamy. Recipe and photo courtesy of myrecipes.com.
Corn Casserole
1 8.5-oz package cornbread mix
1 C sour cream (or 1 cup non-fat Greek yogurt for the healthy version)
½ C unsalted butter, melted (or less for the healthier version)
1 15-oz can creamed style corn (do not drain)
1 15-oz can corn (drained)
2 eggs, beaten (or 3 egg whites for the healthier version)
⅛ tsp pepper
¼ tsp salt
Other optional ingredients
Chopped jalapeño
Cheddar cheese
Green pepper and onion
Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 2½ quart baking dish or an 8x8-or 9x9-inch baking pan.
In a bowl mix together sour cream, corn, creamed corn, melted butter and eggs. Add cornbread mix, salt and pepper and stir.
Pour into greased baking dish and bake for 45 to 60 minutes until sides are golden and the middle doesn't jiggle when you shake it. It may take an additional 15 minutes if you double the recipe.
Notes — Recipe can be doubled — bake in a buttered 9x13-inch pan. Recipe can be made 1 to 2 days ahead. Bake, cool completely then cover tightly and put in refrigerator. To re-heat, take casserole out of refrigerator and bring close to room temperature (will re-heat quicker), keep covered and put in a 300-degree oven for about 30 minutes, may take a little longer depending on how hot your oven gets. You can add other ingredients like jalapeño, Cheddar cheese or green pepper to spice up the recipe. Recipe and photo courtesy of stuckonsweet.com.
Easy Slow Cooker Glazed Carrots
1.5 lbs carrots peeled, trimmed and cut into 1.5 inch pieces
4 Tbsps honey
4 Tbsp butter, cubed
1 tsp dried thyme
1/2 tsp fine sea salt
Place all ingredients in a 3.5- to 4 quart slow cooker.
Cook on high for 3 hours, or until the carrots are tender. Lightly shake the slow clooker without removing the lid as soon as the butter has melted (about 15 to 30 minutes into cooking), to make sure the carrots are all coated.
To thicken the glaze, remove the lid and cook for another 10 to 15 minutes, stirring with a wooden spoon from time to time. Recipe and photo courtesy of savorynothings.com.