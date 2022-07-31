Lovina logo.jpg

Hello, this is Lovina’s daughter Verena. It’s Tuesday evening, and I decided to write Mom’s column. The sun is shining nicely, and there’s a nice breeze flowing.

I keep looking back at life at the age of sixteen. I was so excited to turn sixteen, and life seemed to go so slow. Now I am at the age of twenty-four and life seems to be going too fast. I wonder what I will be saying at the age of fifty!