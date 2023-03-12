Lovina logo.jpg

Hello readers! This is Lovina’s daughter Verena writing. It is currently 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

I am two months in on living by myself. So far, everything is going pretty good for me, and I do not mind being on my own. I go home a lot, and I also visit my sisters a lot. I always have something to do because I do a lot of babysitting. I sure enjoy doing that!