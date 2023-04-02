Lovina logo.jpg

This column will wrap up March 2023 and another month down in history. It’s unbelievable how fast time goes.

We moved to Michigan from Indiana in March 2004, which is 19 years already. Lots of changes in those 19 years. Our oldest child was 9 when we moved, and we only had our six oldest children. In May 2004, daughter Lovina was born, and then Kevin in 2005.