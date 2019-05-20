For many, grilling season is here, but for others, grilling season is all year round. Either way, there’s nothing that screams summer and a holiday weekend more than firing up the grill and entertaining a few friends and family.
To make sure your grill and your grilled cuisine turn out the best, here are some pointers from onegoodthingbyjillee.com:
• Let meat sit at room temperature for about 20 minutes before cooking. The key to perfect steak is to cook it at a high temperature for a short amount of time. The colder the steak is when it hits the grill, the longer it will take to cook. The more time it spends on the grill, the tougher it gets.
• Season meat liberally. Big, thick steaks need a lot of seasoning, so be sure to cover them thoroughly with salt, pepper and any rub before grilling. A good rule of thumb is to salt the meat twice.
• Clean the grill grate. A clean grill grate will allow for nonstick grilling. Invest in a good grill brush and at the beginning of each cooking session, after you’ve preheated the grill, give the grate a good scrub down with the brush to remove any remains from the previous session. After scrubbing, dip a wadded up paper towel into a little oil and use tongs to wipe the oil evenly over the grate.
• Give the grill plenty of time to preheat. Hold your hand about 4 inches above the grill grate and start counting “one Mississippi, two Mississippi.” Over a hot fire, you’ll get to two or three before you’re forced to move your hand. Over a medium-high fire, you’ll get to four or five. Over a medium-low fire, you will reach eight to 10.
• Create heat zones on the grill. On a kettle grill, bank coals in the center. Sear food in the middle where the heat is highest, then move it to the outer edges of the grill to cook without burning. On a gas grill, leave one burner on high, another on medium.
• Don’t move and don’t poke the steak. Let the steak develop a seared crust on the grill before moving or flipping it. If you try to lift the meat before it’s ready, it will stick to the grates. When checking for doneness, resist the urge to repeatedly poke, stab or pierce the meat with a fork or prongs. The juices will escape, making food drier and less flavorful. Use a spatula or tongs to move and flip food.
• Don’t apply sauce too soon, especially if using a sweet sauce, as the sugars will burn. Wait until the last few minutes of grilling if using a sauce that contains sugar.
• Food continues to cook after if comes off the grill, so it’s best to remove it just before it has reached the desired doneness. A thermometer is the only way to guarantee the meat has been cooked to the correct internal temperature.
• Let the meat rest once it comes off the grill. Wait at least five minutes before slicing. This gives the juices a chance to settle back into the meat.
• Clean the grill again. Do it while it is still hot to easily remove burned bits of food stuck to the grate. Cut an onion in half and scrub the grill with it. It leaves a nice residue that adds flavor and prevents food from sticking.
If your grill had the winter off, this Memorial Day weekend is a perfect time to time to get it back in shape to kick off a delicious summer of cooking. Have a safe and food-filled holiday while we remember those who serve or have served our country.
