It’s now officially fall. The days are shorter and cooler. The leaves are turning. That means it’s time to celebrate — pizza! October is National Pizza Month, so celebrate we will!
Although we usually associate fall with the flavors of pumpkin, apple, squash, stew, Oktoberfest brats and hot chocolate, it is not a bad time to think about heating the oven (or grill) up to make an old favorite homemade pizza or try a new combination of toppings to create a new family favorite.
The pizza has been around for hundreds of years. According to tripsavvy.com, “bakers in Naples prepared the first dish to be known as pizza in the 1600s.
“The street food was sold to the poor Neapolitans who spent much of their time outside their one-room homes. The Neapolitans would purchase slices of pizza and eat it as they walked, which led contemporary Italian authors to call their eating habits ‘disgusting.’”
Gennaro Lombardi opened the first pizzeria in the United States in 1905 in Manhattan. It is still operating today, though in a different location, with the original 1905 oven.
The pizza industry exploded in the 1930s when Italian-Americans opened pizzerias across Manhattan, New Jersey and Boston. Uno’s in Chicago opened in 1943, introducing Chicago-style pizza to the country.
The advent of the pizza chain propelled the industry in the late 1950s and 1960s. Pizza Hut opened in 1958, Little Caesar’s opened in 1959, Domino’s opened in 1960 and Papa John’s opened in 1989, each selling pizza to the masses.
While pizza is a popular dine-in or carry out choice, it is also a meal easily made at home. The ability to customize each pizza or even each half or quarter of a pizza makes it a great choice for a variety of tastes.
Consider ushering in fall by trying a homemade pizza with your favorite toppings. Happy National Pizza Month!
Homemade Pizza Dough
2 C warm water
1 Tbsp active dry yeast
1 Tbsp granulated sugar
5 C all-purpose flour, divided in half
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 Tbsp salt
1 tsp Italian seasoning, optional
1/2 tsp garlic powder, optional
In a small bowl, mix together warm water, yeast and sugar. Let it sit for 5 minutes at room temperature until the yeast blooms or "poofs" and becomes foamy.
In a mixer, add half the flour, oil and the "poofed" yeast. Attach the hook attachment and mix. Add the remaining flour, salt, Italian seasoning, garlic powder and continue mixing until a smooth ball of dough forms. It can also be kneaded with your hands.
Transfer dough to a large, greased bowl and cover with saran wrap. Let it rise for 20 minutes.
Remove dough from the bowl and place it on a floured surface. Knead it with additional flour (a few tablespoons at a time) to get rid of any stickiness.
Divide the dough into two equal parts and shape them into balls. Roll them thin on a well-floured surface and place them on two generously greased round pizza pans. Spread pizza sauce and toss on your favorite toppings and lots of cheese.
Bake in a preheated 400-degree oven for 18 to 20 minutes or until firm and golden brown along the edges. Recipe and photo courtesy of cakewhiz.com.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Pizza dough (homemade or store bought)
2/3 C ranch dressing
3 C shredded Mozzarella cheese
1 1/3 C chopped cooked chicken
4 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Roll out dough to about a 13 to 15 inch circle. Place on pizza pan. Top dough with ranch and spread to an even layer. Sprinkle cheese on top. Top with chicken and bacon. Bake for 15 minutes or until lightly golden.
Notes — You can use Pepper Jack or Monterey Jack cheeses, too. You may use rotisserie chicken. Makes 4 servings. Recipe and photo courtesy of countrysidecravings.com.
Skillet Pizza
1 recipe pizza dough
1 Tbsp oil (divided per the directions)
Some pasta or pizza sauce
Some cheese
Toppings (optional)
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Divide the pizza dough in half. Coat a 10-inch oven-safe skillet (cast iron is a great choice) with 1/2 tablespoon of oil.
Take half of the pizza dough and place it into the skillet. Spread it around the bottom of the skillet with your fingers.
Spread on the sauce. Sprinkle with shredded cheese. Add additional toppings.
Bake the pizza in the preheated oven for about 17 minutes or until the crust has browned and the cheese has a few browned spots. (Rotate the skillet half way through the cooking time.)
Be careful. Every pan is hot when you take it out of the oven, but a cast iron skillet in a 450 degree oven will stay hot for long time.
Note — You don’t need to use a cast iron skillet. You only need to make sure your skillet is oven safe at 450 degrees. Makes 2 personal pan-size pizzas. Recipe and photo courtesy of tinaschic.com.
Sheet Pan Cheese Stuffed Pizza
1 11-oz can refrigerated thin pizza crust
10 sticks (1 oz each) Mozzarella string cheese, unwrapped
2 Tbsp butter, melted
1 tsp finely chopped garlic
½ tsp Italian seasoning
¾ C pizza sauce
1 ½ C shredded Mozzarella cheese
½ C pepperoni slices (about 27 slices)
1 C frozen cooked sausage crumbles, heated as directed on bag
½ C sliced, fresh mushrooms
¼ C green bell pepper, chopped
¼ C onion, chopped
2 Tbsp ripe olives, sliced
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Spray 15x10x1-inch pan with cooking spray. Unroll dough; place in pan, pressing up and extending over sides by at least 1 inch. Place string cheese around inside edge of pan. Fold extended edge of dough over cheese; press firmly to seal.
In small bowl, mix melted butter and garlic; brush over bottom and edges of dough; sprinkle edges with Italian seasoning.
Spoon and spread sauce evenly over dough. Sprinkle 1/2 cup shredded cheese over sauce. Top with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell pepper, onion and olives.
Bake 15 to 17 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Sprinkle remaining 1 cup cheese on top. Bake 5 to 7 minutes or until cheese is melted. Let stand 5 minutes before cutting.
Notes — Use Italian pork sausage instead of sausage crumbles for more spice. Cook 1 pound of Italian sausage until no longer pink; use 1 cup for the recipe today, and freeze the rest for another day. Having all the vegetables washed and chopped before you begin preparing the pizza will make assembly a snap! Recipe and photo courtesy of pillsbury.com.
Grilled French Bread Pizza
1 loaf soft, French bread
2 C pizza sauce
2 to 3 garlic cloves, minced
2 to 3 C shredded Mozzarella cheese
1/2 pkg pepperoni
2 C cooked Italian sausage
1 C olives sliced
1/2 C green pepper, diced
1/2 C red pepper, diced
1/2 C onion, diced
Fresh basil, chopped
Parmesan cheese
Heat grill to lowest flame. Cut French bread in half lengthwise, spread the pizza sauce evenly over the bread. Sprinkle fresh garlic over sauce and then sprinkle with cheese. Add the pepperoni, sausage, olives, peppers and onions.
Place each half of French bread onto a large piece of foil and loosely wrap around edges. Grill over indirect heat for 8 to 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted. (Keep an eye on it so it doesn't burn.)
Garnish with fresh basil and Parmesan cheese.
To bake, preheat oven to 400 degrees and bake for 15 minutes or until cheese is melted. Makes 4 servings. Recipe courtesy of butteryourbiscuit.com.
S'mores Pizza
2 C graham cracker crumbs
2 1/2 C all-purpose flour
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp salt
1 C unsalted butter, at room temperature
1 C light brown sugar
2/3 C granulated sugar
2 eggs
2 tsp vanilla extract
4 C miniature marshmallows
2 C milk chocolate chips, divided
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, flour, baking soda, and salt; set aside. In another bowl, beat the butter and sugars together until creamy and smooth. Add in egg and vanilla extract and mix until combined. Slowly add the dry ingredients and mix until just combined.
Roll out dough onto a 13-inch pizza pan sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the middle is set. Remove from oven.
Cover crust in mini marshmallows and 1 cup chocolate chips then return to the oven for 3 minutes or until marshmallows turn golden brown. Remove from oven. Melt remaining chocolate chips in the microwave and drizzle over the top of the pizza. Sprinkle on extra graham cracker crumbs, if desired. Makes 12 servings. Recipe and photo courtesy of sixsistersstuff.com.
Waffled Pizza Fries Recipe
1 lb wαffled fries
1 C pizzα sαuce
2 C Mozzαrellα cheese
10 to 12 slices pepperoni
2 Tbsp pαrsley chopped
Heαt fries αccording to instructions. Remove from oven αnd lαyer with pizzα sαuce, Mozzαrellα cheese, pepperoni αnd pαrsley. Bαke αt 350 degrees for 5 to 7 minutes, or until cheese is melted αnd slightly golden brown. Recipe courtesy of blondiekitchen.com.
Hawaiian BBQ Pizza
For the dough:
1 ball pizza dough — your favorite recipe
1 Tbsp olive oil
For the toppings:
¼ C BBQ sauce
8 oz grated Mozzarella cheese, divided
⅔ C cubed ham
5 slices cooked bacon, chopped
½ C pineapple tidbits
Thinly sliced red onion
1 Tbsp chopped cilantro
⅛ tsp red pepper flakes
Make dough according to the recipe's directions (or use store-bought dough); set aside.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the pizza dough into a 14-inch circle. Transfer to a parchment-lined pizza pan.
Fold over the extra inch of dough to form the crust, pressing to seal. Brush with olive oil. Dock the center of the pizza with a fork to prevent large bubbles from forming. Place in the oven and bake for 5 to 7 minutes, remove and set aside.
Spread the BBQ sauce over top, then half of the Mozzarella cheese. Add the ham, bacon and pineapple tidbits, then top with remaining Mozzarella and the sliced red onion (however much you prefer).
Place in the oven and bake for 7 to 10 minutes or until the crust is golden brown and the cheese is melted.
Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes, then sprinkle with chopped cilantro and red pepper flakes. Allow to cool for 2 to 3 additional minutes, then cut and serve.
Notes — Add seasoned chicken for even more protein. Makes 8 servings. Recipe and photo courtesy of lifemadesimplebakes.com.