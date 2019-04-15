The longstanding tradition of dyeing Easter eggs continues at our house even though our youngest is nearly 14. Our son has long declined the invitation, but the girls still look forward to it every year, and I gladly set them up with more hard-boiled eggs than a whole gaggle of exuberant toddlers could ever get colored in one sitting.
That means in addition to the beautifully (and now, artfully) decorated eggs, there is often a dozen or so uncolored, hard-boiled eggs in the refrigerator in the days leading up to and immediately following Easter Sunday.
It forces us to get a bit creative with using up those eggs in a timely manner. Hopefully the recipes below will inspire all of us to use them in delicious and maybe unexpected ways.
Before we can even get to the recipes though, we need to get those eggs cooked. One of my unwritten New Year’s resolutions is to familiarize myself with my Instant Pot. I’m slowly working on it, and am very slowly coming around to loving it. It seems everyone with an Instant Pot tells me how awesome it is for making hard-boiled eggs. I admit I have not yet tried cooking eggs in it, but I will.
According to a friend, I will need a dozen eggs, one cup of water and a bowl of ice water. Place the eggs on top of the steam trivet in the pot and pour in the water. Seal the Instant Pot and cook for five minutes on high pressure.
When done, let the pot sit for five more minutes and then quick release the pressure. Carefully place the eggs in the ice water using a ladle spoon to remove them. Let cook for five minutes, adding more ice water if needed. To peel the egg, tap them on the counter once and start peeling. Run under water as needed to remove the shell.
Until I get the time to haul my Instant Pot up the stairs, I will depend on my go-to egg boiling technique. I simply place eggs in the bottom of a saucepan, fill it will cold water so that the eggs are completely covered, then bring it to a rapid boil.
Once boiling I remove the pan from the heat and place a lid on it. I set the timer for 16 minutes. When the timer goes off I immediately run cold water into the pan to stop the cooking process. I do this for several minutes and then let the eggs sit in the cold water for another 15 minutes or so before refrigerating them.
I am looking forward to using the recipes below. I am also looking forward to watching our daughters take some time away from studying and practicing and social media to sit at the kitchen counter and create some beautifully colored eggs while they laugh and compare their edible art. It’s something they’ve done since they were each 2 years old. And just like every year, I predict they will yell at me when I accidentally use their “favorite” decorated egg in a recipe.
Janelle Thomas can be reached at janellethomas@charter.net.