I don’t think I’m alone when I say that Thanksgiving leftovers just might be even more satisfying than the Thanksgiving meal itself. That’s not to say that Thanksgiving meals aren’t amazing, but I think that enjoying leftovers without the stress of setting a beautiful table and making sure everything is prepared to perfection adds to the satisfaction of using up those leftovers.
The dishes are washed. The table is reduced to its normal size. The stress is off, and everyone is relaxed. Just a day ago (or maybe only a few hours ago) you swore you’d never be hungry again, but here you are…hungry.
Now is the time to use up the leftovers spilling out of the refrigerator. Just a little bit of advanced thought can mean those leftovers will be anything but boring. Don’t forget to plan for the recipes using leftovers when you make that long shopping list. It shouldn’t require many extra purchases, and you will be happy you did! Also, make sure to have plenty of storage containers, foil wrap and baggies on hand.
As always, food safety rules must be followed to keep everyone healthy and enjoying the holiday and the days to come. Allrecipes.com has several tips to ensure the Thanksgiving leftovers continue to bring joy.
• The two-hour rule: Keeping hot foods hot and cold foods cold slows spoilage, so it's safest to refrigerate, freeze, or thoroughly reheat any food that has been sitting out at room temperature for up to two hours. Discard leftovers that have been left out longer than that.
• The smaller-is-better rule: Before storing leftovers, it's wise to slice up any big hunks of meat, remove stuffing from the bird, and divvy up large quantities among several shallow airtight containers or zip-top plastic bags.
Storing in smaller portions allows the food to chill more quickly and evenly, helps avoid overheating your fridge, and lets you take out only as much as you need for those midnight sandwiches.
• The three-day/four-month rule: Most leftovers will keep three or four days in the fridge or up to four months in the freezer. (Technically, turkey leftovers could stay in the freezer until next year's Thanksgiving dinner, but they likely wouldn't taste great. Many foods lose flavor, moisture, and texture after the first few months in the freezer.) Freezing sliced turkey with gravy will help it retain moisture.
• The “leftover leftovers” rule: If you rewarmed a little too much turkey, mashed potatoes or green beans for that after-Thanksgiving meal, not to worry. You can stick any leftover leftovers back in the fridge or freezer within two hours of their last thorough heating. In fact, leftovers can be reheated and re-chilled as many times as you'd like within four days of their initial cooking. Just know that they'll lose a little moisture with each hot/cold cycle.
• The reheat-it-right rules: Most refrigerated leftovers can be reheated in shallow covered baking dishes in a 350-degree oven or in covered pans over medium heat on the stovetop. Just stir occasionally and add a little broth or water to remoisten and prevent scorching.
For speedier reheating, you can zap leftovers in a covered dish in the microwave, rotating the dish and stirring occasionally, until heated through. Whichever way you choose, the internal temp should reach 165 degrees.
Turkey Salad
4 C cooked turkey, white and dark meat
1 C pickle relish
1/2 C mayo or Miracle Whip
1 tsp celery salt
1 tsp black pepper
Put leftover turkey, both white and dark meat, into the bowl of a food processor. Add sweet pickle relish and mayo or Miracle Whip. Add the celery salt and black pepper. Cover and pulse until turkey is chopped fine and all is combined.
Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator. This makes delicious sandwiches, or serve with your favorite crackers. Makes 8 servings. Recipe and photo courtesy of missinthekitchen.com.
Turkey Enchiladas
2 C cooked turkey, shredded
1/2 tsp chili powder, optional
2 C shredded Monterey Jack cheese, divided
8 soft flour tortillas
3 Tbsp butter
3 Tbsp flour
2 C chicken broth
1 C sour cream
1 4-oz can diced green chilies, drained
1 tsp dried cilantro
1/2 tsp onion powder
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1/4 tsp pepper
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x13-inch pan using non-stick cooking spray. Mix cooked turkey, chili powder (optional) and 1 cup of Monterey Jack cheese together. Roll up in tortillas and place in pan.
In a medium saucepan, melt butter, stir in flour and cook 1 minute. Add broth and whisk until smooth. Heat over medium heat until thick and bubbly.
Reduce heat. Stir in sour cream, can of chilies, cilantro, onion powder, garlic powder, and pepper. Be sure that you don't bring this to a boil. The sour cream will curdle. Pour over enchiladas and top with remaining cheese.
Bake 20 to 22 minutes and then place under high broil for 3 minutes to brown the cheese. Makes 8 servings. Recipe and photo courtesy of sixsistersstuff.com.
Turkey, Broccoli and Stuffing Casserole
1 10.5-oz can cream of chicken soup
8 oz sour cream
3 C cooked turkey, diced (or rotisserie chicken)
1 box of stuffing mix, prepared (or leftovers)
2 C fresh or frozen broccoli
6 slices American cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a bowl, mix the soup, sour cream and turkey. Place the turkey mixture in a sprayed 8x11 casserole dish. Microwave broccoli for 2 minutes in pouch or box. If using fresh, boil for 5 minutes, until tender.
Drain water from broccoli well. Sprinkle warmed broccoli on top of turkey. Cover broccoli mixture with prepared stuffing. Bake for 18 minutes.
Remove from oven and top with American cheese. Bake for another 2 minutes or until cheese is melted. Remove from oven and serve. Makes 6 servings. Recipe and photo courtesy of numstheword.com.
Easy Thanksgiving Leftovers Bites
2 C stuffing, broken into small-sized pieces
1 C leftover finely chopped turkey
3/4 C shredded Gruyère cheese
3 Tbsp minced fresh parsley, plus extra for garnish
4 to 5 C cold mashed potatoes
1 C all-purpose flour
1 large egg, whisked
2 C panko bread crumbs
2 C peanut oil
1 1/2 C hot turkey gravy for dipping
Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine stuffing, turkey, cheese and parsley. Mix until well-blended. Using your hands, form balls of the stuffing mixture using a 2-tablespoon measuring spoon. Roll all the mixture into balls and place them on 1 of the parchment-lined baking sheet.
Transfer the baking sheet to the freezer and allow the leftovers bites to set for 30 minutes.
Fill a deep cast-iron casserole pot with enough oil to submerge the leftovers bites. Heat the oil to 365 degrees and keep it constant at this temperature.
Set up an assembly line of ingredients to finish making the balls. Fill the first bowl with the mashed potatoes, a second bowl with the flour, the third bowl with the whisked egg and the fourth bowl with the panko bread crumbs.
Remove the leftovers bites from the freezer and wrap about 4 tablespoons of cold mashed potatoes around each ball.
Next, gently roll each ball in flour and then transfer it to the egg bowl. Using one hand, roll the ball around to cover it in egg. With your other hand, dip and cover the ball in panko bread crumbs. Place the prepared bites on the second parchment-lined baking sheet and continue forming until all the ingredients are used.
Line a baking sheet with paper towels. Working in batches, drop 2 to 3 leftovers bites into the hot oil and fry until the bites are golden brown, about 3 to 4 minutes. Remove the bites with a heatproof slotted spoon or a spider skimmer and transfer to the paper-towel-lined parchment baking sheet to drain. Continue deep-frying the remaining bites. Be sure to adjust the heat as needed to keep the oil at a consistent 365 degrees.
Garnish the leftovers bites with extra minced parsley. Serve immediately with a bowl of hot gravy for dipping. Recipe and photo courtesy of makeitgrateful.com.
Leftover mashed potato cheese soup
4 cups leftover mashed potatoes
1 cup vegetable stock or water
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1/4 tsp fresh black pepper
Pinch of cayenne pepper (optional)
2 Tbsp plain nonfat Greek yogurt
1 1/2 cups grated mild Cheddar cheese + extra for garnish (or use any leftover grated cheese you have in the freezer)
In a small Dutch oven or heavy soup pot, add the mashed potatoes, stock, salt and pepper (and optional cayenne). Cook over low heat until the potatoes and stock have come together; you might have to nudge them with a whisk or wooden spoon every now and then.
If you like your soup super-smooth, remove the pot from heat, and use an immersion blender at this point to purée the soup.
Add the yogurt and 1-1/2 cups grated cheese. Gently stir until the cheese melts, and the soup turns a pale orange. Taste, and add more salt and pepper if needed.
Ladle into individual serving bowls, and top with a sprinkling of black pepper and a bit more cheese.
Serve hot. Makes 3 to 4 servings. Recipe and photo courtesy of theperfectpantry.com.
Loaded Mashed Potato Bake
Nonstick cooking spray
1/4 C coarsely crushed cheese crackers
1 Tbsp unsalted butter
2 C mashed potatoes
1/3 C sour cream
1/4 tsp garlic powder
1/4 tsp ground black pepper
4 oz shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
4 slices cooked bacon, crumbled
1 green onion, thinly sliced
1/4 C finely chopped red onion
1 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray small casserole dish with nonstick spray. In small bowl, combine crackers and butter.
If using leftover potatoes, heat them in microwave for 1 minute to soften. Add sour cream, garlic powder and pepper; stir until well combined. Reserve 2 tablespoons each cheese and bacon. Add onions, parsley and remaining cheese and bacon to potatoes; stir until well combined.
Transfer mixture to prepared casserole dish and sprinkle with cracker mixture and reserved bacon and cheese. Bake 25 minutes or until heated through. Recipe and photo courtesy of foxeslovelemons.com.
The Ultimate Leftover Turkey Club
6 slices whole-wheat sandwich bread
¾ lb leftover turkey
½ C leftover cranberry sauce
¼ C mayo
6 slices cooked bacon, cut in half
Sliced red onion
½ C shredded Cheddar cheese
2 oz light cream cheese
Lettuce
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl mix mayo and cranberry sauce together. Spread cranberry mayo on all six pieces of bread.
Pile ¼ of the turkey onto two slices of bread and top with lettuce, followed by 2 slices of bacon, Cheddar cheese and red onion. Place other piece of bread on top, cranberry side down.
Spread middle piece of bread with one ounce of cream cheese. Top with turkey, followed by lettuce, bacon, cheese and red onion. Place toothpicks in corners of sandwich. Place on sheet pan and bake until cheese is melted. Makes 2 servings. Recipe and photo courtesy of ohsweetbasil.com.