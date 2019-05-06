Spring means a fresh crop of rhubarb, and that is one of many things I cherish about this season. Unfortunately my ability to keep rhubarb growing and producing in our own yard has been challenged. Luckily we have friends who have our backs — and an abundant supply of this seasonal treat. For them, I am grateful.
While I suspect several products we use on our lawn may be the problem, I looked up how to care for rhubarb plants with hopes of zeroing in on the reason for our failure to keep the plants growing and producing. Here is what I found on premeditatedleftovers.com:
Newly planted crowns need a lot of fresh water to get a strong start. Be sure to water rhubarb plants so they get about 2 inches of water per week. A few inches of mulch can help the plant retain moisture during the warmer months.
Rhubarb appreciates fertilizer several times during the growing season. Give the plant a basic fertilizer every four weeks. Don’t worry about pesticides as few pests pay any attention to rhubarb plants. Just watch for signs of rot or decay on the leaves, which can occur if the soil quality or drainage around the plant is poor. Remove these portions of the plant as you see them.
Every four to five years you may need to thin out your rhubarb crop. Simply remove plants so a space of at least a foot can be in between plantings. At the end of the growing season, simply cut the crown back down to the base and cover with several inches of mulch. You can then look forward to a new crop growing next year.
The University of Minnesota offers these rhubarb tips on varieties and harvest:
• Different varieties have varying levels of sourness and fibrousness.
• Varieties also vary in color from almost pure green to almost pure red. Usually the skin is more or less red, while the flesh color varies from pale to darker green.
• Color does not cause any specific flavors. Redder varieties are desirable for pies, because the color of the filling is more attractive than the grayish color of cooked green varieties.
• Plant stature and vigor also vary among varieties. In general, greener varieties are more vigorous and have longer stalks than red varieties.
• Rhubarb leaves are toxic. Do not eat them.
• Rhubarb is one of the first crops of the year. Wait until the second season before harvesting. Wait until the third season if you started from seed.
• Begin picking stalks as soon as they have reached their full length. Depending on the variety, they may be only 12 inches long, or as long as 2 feet.
• To pick rhubarb, hold the stalk firmly, pull and twist. Do not use a knife.
• Immediately upon harvesting, use a knife to trim the leaves from the stalks and discard. They are toxic, and leaving them on can speed wilting of the stalks.
• The harvest season for rhubarb lasts until the end of June. Until then, pick as many stalks as you wish. After harvest, allow the plant to keep all of its leaves, to build its reserves of energy for the next year.
• A common myth is that the entire plant becomes toxic later in the summer. This is not true.
• When a seed stalk emerges from the plant, cut it off as soon as you notice it. If the plant flowers and sets seed, it will have used up energy unnecessarily.
• Rhubarb is common in dishes with strawberries, but the season for strawberries and the season for rhubarb only overlap in June. Some gardeners freeze rhubarb for a few weeks until the main harvest of strawberries starts.
I hope your rhubarb plants are happier and healthier than mine this spring and that you can find new, creative ways to incorporate it into your diet. Enjoy the season!
Janelle Thomas can be reached at janellethomas@charter.net.