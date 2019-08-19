The recipes I share are inspired most by what is seasonal and the holidays on the calendar. Summer of course means garden-fresh produce is abundant. Fall means apples, squash and heartier comfort foods are making an appearance. Holiday meals are not far behind.
For our family, late summer also means we have pork ready to fill the freezer thanks to the market hogs raised by our children for the county fair each summer. This year is no exception, so finding new, easy ways to use the pork is a priority.
Today’s pork is an easy way to add healthy, lean meat to your diet. According to the Wisconsin Pork Producers Association Organization website, wppa.org, it “compares favorably for fat, calories and cholesterol with many other types of meat and poultry. While providing a greater amount of vitamins and minerals, many pork cuts are as lean or leaner than chicken.”
The website continues with, “pork tenderloin, for example, is just as lean as skinless chicken breast and meets governmental guidelines for ‘extra lean.’ In total, eight cuts meet the USDA guidelines for ‘lean,” with less than 10 grams of fat, 4.5 grams of saturated fat and 95 milligrams of cholesterol per serving. Any cuts from the loin, like pork chops and roasts, are leaner than skinless chicken thighs, according to USDA data.”
With confirmation that pork can be a healthy choice, I found marinades to be a great way to add fun flavors to a variety of pork cuts. Here are some guidelines to consider when using marinades:
• Marinades permeate the surface of the meat to add flavor, the process isn’t designed to tenderize. If using a thicker cut of pork, score the meat with a knife before marinating to allow the juices to seep in.
• For safety sake, always marinate pork in the refrigerator and never reuse a marinade for basting.
• Typically, marinate pork for at least 30 minutes and as long as two days. If the recipe is citrus heavy, err on the shorter end of the spectrum to prevent the marinade from breaking down the meat and creating mushy results.
• After marinated pork has cooked, season with salt and pepper, but perhaps slightly less than usual if the spices were used in the marinade.
A marinade from yummly.com I enjoy using when grilling pork chops is the Island Marinade. Simply combine ½ cup of orange juice, 4 tablespoons of lime juice, three crushed garlic cloves, 2 teaspoons of dried thyme and a tablespoon of honey in a Ziploc bag. Add 4 pork chops to the bag, seal and refrigerate overnight. Discard any leftover marinade before grilling the chops.
For more information on pork nutrition and a variety of recipe and cooking tips, check out the wppa.org.
Janelle Thomas can be reached at janellethomas@charter.net.