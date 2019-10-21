I’ve admitted it before — Halloween is not my favorite holiday. I liked it when my children were very small. I dressed them up as a veterinarian, Tigger from Winnie the Pooh, a Tootsie Roll, a puppy, a crayon, a ladybug and even a sunflower. They were cute, and it was fun!
Halloween then became centered around blood, gore and other scary stuff. Yuck! No thanks. Casper the Friendly Ghost is about as “scary” as I care to go. Yes, he’s from the 1970s! And yes, I had the white, plastic Casper mask with the eye holes cut out and the rubber band around the back to keep it on my head.
Scary, gory costumes aside, I still like the “treat” part of Halloween’s trick or treating, and this year I’m preparing two college care packages with some fun, not spooky, Halloween goodies in them.
I’m making pretzel pumpkins by simply dipping pretzels in melted white candy melts that have been tinted with orange food coloring. I lay the dipped pretzels out on parchment paper and quickly add a green M&M to the top to easily finish each one off and wait for them to set up before packaging them.
Since I have some giant roasting marshmallows left from our campfires, I will make fun “pops” by first inserting a lollipop stick into each marshmallow. Next I melt candy melts and let the candy drizzle over the tops and down the sides of each marshmallow. I will follow up with various holiday sprinkles before the coating sets.
Traditional popcorn balls will also make their way in the packages and will travel well. For the not-so-little one still left at home, I might spring a glazed donut donned with a pair of candy eyes and Dracula teeth inserted into the center hole on her for a fun Halloween morning treat.
She may also find a mandarin orange in her lunch decorated as a jack-o-lantern with a permanent marker. Whole strawberries dipped in melted white chocolate and adorned with eyes and a nose made from mini chocolate chips will be her not-so-scary ghostly treat later that day.
Whether your goblins are of the Casper variety or the horror movie variety, I’m sure they’d all appreciate a little treat from the kitchen for Halloween. I’m hoping your Halloween is as fun as can be!
Janelle Thomas can be reached at janellethomas@charter.net.
Mummy Oreos
8 Oreo cookies
6 oz white candy melts
Black sparkle gel
Prepare a baking sheet by lining with parchment paper. Melt the white candy melts in a microwave safe bowl at 50% power, stirring every thirty seconds, until completely melted. Dip the Oreos in the candy using a fork, coating them completely, then tap the fork on the side of the bowl a few times to shake off the excess candy.
Gently place the Oreos on the prepared baking sheet. Let stand 5 to 10 minutes. Scoop the remaining candy into a sandwich bag, cut a small piece off the corner of the bag, and drizzle the candy over the top of the mummies. Let cool completely. Pipe two black dots for eyes using the black sparkle gel. Recipe and photo courtesy of thebakerupstairs.com.
Halloween Muddy Buddies
9 C Rice Chex cereal
1 C semisweet chocolate chips
½ C peanut butter
¼ C butter
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 ½ C powdered sugar
1 C Kit Kats cut into small pieces
½ C Hershey's candy corn fun-size bars
Candy skulls
Sprinkles
Edible eyeballs
In a large bowl, microwave chocolate chips, peanut butter and butter for 1 minute; stir. Return to microwave for 30 seconds or until mixture is smooth. Stir in vanilla extract.
Combine chocolate mixture with Chex cereal. Stir until evenly coated. Combine cereal and powdered sugar; mix until well coated. Add candy, sprinkles and eyeballs. Store in airtight container. Recipe and photo courtesy of apumpkinandaprincess.com.
White Chocolate Reese’s Pieces Peanut Butter Chip Cookies
2 1/2 C all-purpose flour
1 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp salt
1 C (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
1 C + 2 Tbsp light brown sugar, packed
1/2 C granulated sugar
2 tsp vanilla
2 large eggs, at room temperature
1 C white chocolate chips
1 C peanut butter chips
1/2 C Reese's Pieces (either mini or full size)
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside. In a medium sized bowl whisk together the flour, baking soda and salt; set aside.
Add the sugars, vanilla and butter to a large bowl and whisk until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. (I recommend using a stand mixer/handheld mixer to help here, if you have one.) Add the eggs and beat quickly — for only about 30 seconds — until they’re just combined. Let the mixture rest for 5 minutes, then beat the eggs for another 30 seconds.
Gently fold in the flour mixture with a rubber spatula, stirring only until the flour begins to disappear. Fold in white chocolate, peanut butter chips, and Reese's Pieces.
Roll 3 tablespoon-sized balls of dough between your palms to form a ball (they should be big — almost a 1/4 cup), then place on prepared sheet (make sure to leave enough room in between each cookie for spreading).
Continue this process until all the dough has been rolled. Place baking sheets in preheated oven and bake for 11 minutes or until golden at the edges but still soft in the middle. Let cookies cool for 5 minutes on the sheet before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. Makes 2 dozen cookies. Recipe and photo courtesy of bakerbynature.com.
Candy Corn and Pretzel Chocolate Bark
1 lb white chocolate finely chopped
2 C mini pretzels
½ C candy corn
⅓ C mini chocolate chips
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside. Using a double boiler or the microwave, melt the white chocolate until completely smooth. Pour the melted chocolate onto the prepared baking sheet and use an offset spatula to spread into an even layer about the size of a 9- to 10-inch square.
Drop the pretzels, candy corn and mini chocolate chips onto the chocolate and press down slightly. Place the baking pan in the refrigerator for at least 20 minutes, or until set.
Using a sharp knife, cut or break the bark into pieces. The bark can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. Recipe and photo courtesy of browneyedbaker.com.
Fruity Candy Corn Parfait
2 15-oz cans mandarin oranges
3 C fresh pineapple, cut into chunks
1 C heavy whipping cream
3 to 4 Tbsp powdered sugar
1 tsp vanilla
Candy corn for decorating
Into a decorative single serving glass, layer fresh pineapple on the bottom and mandarin orange slices on top of it. Make the whipped cream by combining heavy whipping cream, powdered sugar and vanilla into a large bowl and beating until stiff peaks form.
Top fruit with the whipped cream. Add a few candy corn on top of the whipped cream and serve. Makes 6 servings. Recipe and photo courtesy of suburbia-unwrapped.com.
Mummy Puff Pastry Pizza Pies
375g ready rolled puff pastry
2 Tbsp tomato puree
1/4 bell pepper
1 spring onion
Mini pepperoni slices
2 ½ oz cheddar cheese + extra slices for the eyes
Edible marker pen or food coloring
Preheat the oven to 390 degrees. Line a couple of baking trays with parchment paper.
Using a large circle cutter, cut out circles of pastry (I got seven from one sheet of pastry) and place on your lined baking trays. Spread a thin layer of tomato puree over each circle.
Prepare your toppings. De-seed and finely chop the pepper, wash and slice the spring onion, slice the pepperoni if necessary and grate the cheddar cheese.
Pile the toppings in the center of each circle, leaving a small strip around the edges clear.
Cut the leftover pastry into strips around ¾-inch thick and drape over the toppings in a random way to create mummy like patterns, pushing the edges down so that they stick to the pastry circles.
Ball up and roll out any smaller pieces of pastry to cut into more strips. Don’t worry if the strips overlap the circles — once you’ve finished adding strips to each circle you can tidy them up by cutting off the excess with the same circle cutter you used to cut out the original circles. Repeat until you have mummified all pizza pies!
Bake in the oven for around 15 minutes until cooked through and golden. Remove from the oven and leave to cool for a few minutes while you create the eyes.
To make the eyes, cut small circles from the leftover cheese slices using a mini circle cutter, then dot the "eyes" with an edible marker pen or if you don’t have one, use a little food coloring with a fine paintbrush.
Pop two eyes onto each mummy pie then serve immediately, or cool completely on wire racks, then store in an airtight container ready to be popped in a lunch box or alternatively reheated later. Recipe and photo courtesy of eatsamazing.co.uk.
Halloween Stuffed Peppers
1 ½ C cooked brown rice
4 medium bell peppers
¾ lb ground sirloin
1 C chopped onion
½ C chopped fresh parsley
1 tsp paprika
½ tsp salt
⅛ tsp ground allspice
1 C bottled tomato-and-basil pasta sauce, divided
½ C (2 oz) grated fresh Parmesan cheese
½ C chicken broth
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Wash the peppers. Cut jack-o'-lantern faces into the peppers with a sharp paring knife, making triangle eyes and nose, and pointy-teeth smiles. Slice off the tops of the peppers and scoop out the seeds and cores.
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef and the next 5 ingredients. Cook 4 minutes or until beef is lightly browned, stirring to crumble. Remove from heat. Add rice, ½ cup pasta sauce and cheese to beef mixture, stirring to combine.
While beef cooks, combine ½ cup pasta sauce and chicken broth in a small saucepan; bring to a boil.
Spoon about ¾ cup beef mixture into each pepper. Place peppers in a 2-quart baking dish coated with cooking spray; add chicken broth/sauce mixture to pan. Cover with foil and bake for about 35 to 40 minutes. Uncover; bake an additional 5 minutes. Recipe and photo courtesy of citronlimette.com.