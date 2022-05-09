Into an already buttered cast-iron frying pan went five thinly sliced onions and three apples (frozen these past many months, a gift from our neighbors, the Welkes), cut into segments, and the whole works was seasoned with salt, pepper, and some herbed butter. This would be the bed over which I planned to bake four Deutsch Family Farm pork chops, also well-seasoned, and dabbed with some herbed butter for good measure.
In a separate pan, I intended to cook wild rice, and to round the meal out, a nice bowl of local greens, topped with berries, red onion, and bleu cheese. Off to the side sat a glass of my favorite reasonably-priced French white from the Loire Valley. On the turntable: an Ian Noe country album that has commanded my attention for a few weeks. Inflation is skyrocketing, Eastern Europe teetering on an existential knife’s edge, and a new bird flu is running roughshod, but at that moment in time, all was right in the cosmos, at least within the warm confines of our kitchen.
Then my son sashayed over to inspect my progress, like a chef lording over a lowly line-cook.
“No gravy?” he asked, somewhat disconsolate.
“Find a recipe,” I growled.
Because he’s a child of the 21st Century, he turned to his iPad.
“No, no, no,” I said, shaking my head, “Try ‘The Joy of Cooking.’” I pointed to a bookshelf that houses many of our cookbooks and advised that he look in the index, vectoring in from there.
“Here you go,” he said, tapping on the thick book to indicate that he’d marked the page (#52) with its red ribbon. Then he returned to our living room and the comforting blue glow of an after-school television.
Our copy of “The Joy of Cooking” (copyright 1997) is the most well-loved book in a house absolutely crammed with well-loved books. It is the only book in our house that I can recite what can be found on specific pages with the exceptions of “The Bible”, “Sometimes A Great Notion”, “No Country for Old Men” and maybe a few other titles which I hold in such high regard they may as well be sacred religious texts. Many pages are wrinkled with water-spots, splotched by wine, dusty with flour, or dog-eared, while hundreds of pages have begun to rebel from the spine, beginning to fall away like autumnal leaves giving up the ghost. Occasionally, I consider buying a new copy, but that doesn’t feel right. I think of my grandma’s bible, the one she read in her kitchen while smoking Pall Malls and baking pies. Would I offer to replace that book? Of course not. It was her friend, her companion, her lodestar. A deeply Christian woman, she would have beat me over the head with her bible if I had suggested such heresy.
My wife, the true gourmand of our family, could have made pan-gravy blindfolded, but I needed the guidance of a recipe. Gravy, though decadent, is about as forgiving a sauce as can be, the ingredients more like convenient suggestions. Already, I had a frying pan that had browned the pork chops, which would become my base. I deglazed the pan with my trusty French white, then reached into the refrigerator for a small Mason jar full of bacon grease which went into the hot pan. Then about three to four tablespoons of flour. Then a cup of heavy cream. Finally, whisk, whisk, whisk. Add milk, pepper, a splash of wine. Whisk, whisk, whisk.
In our kitchen, breads are stored in a big green bowl adjacent to avocados and bananas. It isn’t an elegant system, or especially tidy to look at, but we’re a young family who, day-to-day is trying to survive the steady deluge of school, sporting activities, family obligations, work, et cetera. A Pinterest-caliber kitchen feels neither practical nor probable. There is, for example, off to the side of the sink, an old plastic ice-cream bucket that holds our leftovers, soon to be chickenfeed. Another sign that we are a young family is that plastic bags of sandwich bread are often empty, apart from two misbegotten heels, utterly ignored by our children, though, apparently struck by enough shame, that rather than place the heels in the chicken-bucket, they simply leave the bready bookends there to grow mold.
I popped one of the heels in the toaster and waited, mouth drooling. Bread toasted, I slathered on some butter and then dipped the bread into my pan of gravy. Then, once more. And again. Until the bread was gone, and gravy dripped off my chin. I toasted two more heels of bread and called the kids into the kitchen where they stood over the pan, eating like starved street urchins. At last, my daughter handed me a tiny morsel of the bread and declared, “I don’t like heels.” I shook my head and dipped the pinch of bread, much smaller than a cracker, into the pan.
Raymond Carver once wrote, “I’m a lucky man. I’ve had ten years longer than I or anyone expected. Pure gravy. And don’t forget it.”
It’s difficult to reach for a better metaphor, but a person could be mistaken for focusing on the gravy, the taste and texture of something rich, something delicious, some culinary accent that compliments even the finest entrée or side dish. But that’s only part of it, of course. The real gravy is gratitude. Thankfulness. Awareness. The real gravy is realizing that you are more than alive, you are awake, and you are grateful to be standing in your warm kitchen, your children close at hand, the dog near your feet, and your wife, just now opening the door, as the day’s failing light wanes into evening.