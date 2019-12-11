You might call them appetizers, hors d'oeuvres or even finger foods. No matter their name, they are a fun and delicious addition to any gathering, especially during the holiday season. Sometimes they can even replace a meal entirely.
One of the great things about appetizers is that there is an unlimited number of recipes to choose from, and many are super easy! Some can be made well ahead, and others are best hot out of the oven. Some stay hot in a slow cooker and some travel really well, while some look really fancy but require little time or skill. Pick your skill level, your available preparation time and decide your menu for the next get-together.
A party or gathering with appetizers is fun to plan and should not be overwhelming. Remember the importance of cheese trays, fresh fruit and my favorite, dips, when planning appetizers.
Dips with crackers, vegetables or a variety of breads are always a hit. Vegetables can be washed and cut in advance and stored in the refrigerator. Many hot dips can be prepared ahead of time and then warmed in the oven or crock pot when needed. I like to utilize the mini slow cookers for a couple of different warm options.
Plan for both hot and cold appetizers and don’t forget a sweet treat or two to round out the menu. Don’t forget to provide lots of small plates and utensils. I’ve noticed many guests think they are done, but a bit later wander back to the serving table for a second or third helping of tasty appetizers. I’m certainly guilty!
One super easy, but really popular appetizer is baked shrimp toast. It can’t be beat when served right out of the oven.
Simply preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Chop 6 ounces of peeled and deveined shrimp into small pieces and mix with 3 tablespoons of mayonnaise, 3 tablespoons of butter, 1½ teaspoons of grated garlic, a generous amount of black pepper and about 1½ tablespoons of thinly sliced scallions.
Spread the shrimp mixture on baguette or ciabatta bread that has been sliced horizontally or into thin slices. Place on a cookie sheet and bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until tops are golden and bread is crispy. Garnish with a sprinkle of fresh basil and serve immediately. You will love the taste and your guests’ reactions when they bite into this appetizer!
Beer Cheese Dip Bread Bowl
1 round bread boule (round loaf of rustic bread)
8 oz cream cheese, softened
1½ C grated white Cheddar
1¼ C grated Mozzarella, divided
½ C beer
2 tsp garlic powder
A few dashes hot sauce (more or less to taste)
1 Tbsp chopped parsley (optional, for garnish)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut a circle in the top of the bread leaving about 1 inch around the edge. Remove the top and tear out the inside of the bread to make room for the dip, leaving about 1-inch wall around the middle and bottom.
Cut slices around the edge of the bread about 1½ inches apart. Slice about three quarters of the way, but not all the way through the bottom. This will make pull apart pieces for people to tear off and dip.
To make the dip, stir cream cheese until smooth in a medium bowl. Add the grated Cheddar cheese and 1 cup of the grated Mozzarella. Stir to combine.
Add the garlic powder, beer and hot sauce, stir until completely mixed. Pour into the prepared bread bowl and sprinkle the remaining ¼ cup of Mozzarella on top. Replace top of the bread.
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until cheese is melted and bread is golden. Garnish with chopped parsley if desired and serve with additional slices of bread and/or crackers for dipping.
Serve in a dish with edges to catch any of the cheese dips that might spill out. Makes 8 servings. Recipe and photo courtesy of taketwotapas.com.
Easy Stuffed Mushrooms
18 whole fresh mushrooms, stems removed and reserved
1 Tbsp olive oil for sauteing
2 cloves garlic pressed, using garlic press
1 8-oz package cream cheese, softened
¼ C grated Parmesan cheese
¼ tsp ground white pepper
¼ tsp ground cayenne pepper
¼ tsp onion powder
Heat oven to 350 degrees. For filling, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat and add garlic and about a quarter of the stems chopped up. Stir and heat until most of the moisture is gone and then add the rest of the ingredients, stirring until mixed smooth.
Fill each mushroom cap with a heaping spoonful of the filling and place on a cookie sheet. When they are all filled, place in preheated oven for 20 minutes.
The filling in this recipe is enough for 18 medium-sized mushrooms. If you have smaller mushrooms, you could make up to 24 with the filling easily. Makes 18. Recipe and photo courtesy of allshecooks.com.
Cream Cheese Sausage Balls
1 lb hot (or mild) sausage, uncooked
8 oz cream cheese, softened
1 ¼ C Bisquick
4 oz Cheddar cheese, shredded
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Mix all ingredients until well combined. Roll into 1-inch balls. Place balls into muffin pans that has been sprayed. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until brown. Sausage balls may be frozen uncooked. If baking frozen, add a few minutes to the baking time. Recipe and photo courtesy of justapinch.com.
Million Dollar Tortilla Roll Ups
8 oz cream cheese, whipped
1 C mayonnaise
2 C Cheddar cheese, shredded
3 oz package real bacon bits or 1/2 C cooked bacon, crumbled
½ C slivered almonds
5 green onions, chopped
4 large flour tortillas (6 inch)
In large bowl, combine all ingredients except tortillas until well mixed.
Lay a tortilla out on a plate and spread an even layer of the almond, bacon and cheese mixture all the way to the edges (about 2 to 3 tablespoons).
Roll up tortilla tightly and place on a plate and then repeat until all the ingredients have been used.
Pop into the fridge to chill for 2 hours.
Slice each rolled tortillas off the ends and set aside.
Garnish with remaining sliced green onions.
Make sure your tortillas are at room temperature before you roll them so they are nice and flexible.
Smaller tortillas may be used, however you will need to adjust the amount of bacon and cheese mixture you add to each tortilla.
If time is an issue, you can skip the refrigeration before slicing or refrigerate for less time. However, for best results, refrigeration is recommended. Makes 35 to 40 pieces. Photo and recipe courtesy of sugarapron.com.
Mini Twice Baked Potatoes with Cheddar and Scallions
16 baby potatoes scrubbed (about 1½ lb)
2 Tbsp olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
½ C shredded Cheddar cheese
¼ C sour cream
2 Tbsp scallions or chives, sliced
1 Tbsp butter, melted
2 strips bacon, fried and crumbled
Fresh parsley for garnish optional
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Prick each potato a few times with a fork. Arrange the potatoes in a single layer on a microwave-safe plate lined with paper towels.
Microwave on high for 4 minutes. Turn the potatoes over and microwave for an additional 4 minutes on high.
Using an oven mitt or kitchen towel to handle the hot potatoes, halve each potato lengthwise and scoop out the middle into a medium bowl, leaving ¼-inch layer of potato on the side of each skin.
Arrange the potato halves cut side down (skin side up) on a baking sheet. Brush with olive oil and sprinkle liberally with salt. Bake for 10 minutes or until the skins are crispy. Remove from the oven and set oven to broil.
Meanwhile, to the bowl with the scooped potato filling add cheese, sour cream, scallions, butter, 1 teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper. Mix well. Divide the filling among the crisped potato skins. Return filled potato skins to the oven and broil until cheese is melted and bubbly. Remove from oven and top with bacon bits. Garnish with parsley if desired and serve warm. Recipe and photo courtesy of cullinaryhill.com.
Pulled Pork Pastry Puffs
1 17.3-oz package puff pastry, defrosted
3/4 lb pulled pork
3/4 C BBQ sauce
11/4 C shredded Cheddar cheese
1 egg, beaten
1 Tbsp water
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Set aside. Unfold pastry sheets. Cut each sheet into 9 squares.
Toss pulled pork with BBQ sauce. Arrange pulled pork and cheese down center of the pastry squares.
Fold two opposite corners of each square over the filling and press edges to seal. Place on prepared baking sheet. Combine egg and water. Brush each pastry with egg wash. Bake 15 to 18 minutes, until golden brown. Serve warm or at room temperature. Recipe and photo courtesy of plainchicken.com.
Baby Bellas, Figs, Honey And Brie
8 oz sliced baby bell mushrooms
1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Two sprigs of thyme
Pinch of salt
1 wheel of Brie cheese
2 fresh figs
1/2 C honey
Saute mushrooms in extra virgin olive oil, thyme with a pinch of salt. Then top a brie wheel with mushrooms and warm slightly in the oven at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and top with halved figs and drizzle with honey. Serve with crackers of your choice. Recipe and photo courtesy of montereymushrooms.com.
Cheesy Shrimp Dip
2 Tbsp butter
1/2 lb medium fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
2 to 3 green onions, sliced
1 8-oz. package low-fat cream cheese, softened
1/4 C shredded Parmesan
1/2 C shredded Mozzarella
2 Tbsp mayonnaise
2 Tbsp sour cream
Pinch salt
Pinch cracked black pepper
Smoked paprika, for garnish
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coarsely chop shrimp. Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add shrimp, garlic, and green onions and cook just until the shrimp are pink, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in lemon juice.
Reduce heat to low and add cream cheese, stirring until melted. Add sour cream, mayo, Parmesan and Mozzarella cheeses and stir until combined. Season with salt and pepper, then spoon mixture into a 1-quart baking dish and sprinkle top with paprika.
Bake for 30 minutes, or until lightly browned and bubbly. Serve with pita chips or crackers.
Notes — To mix this dip up ahead of time, follow all the stove top steps in the recipe, then cover and refrigerate. When ready to cook, preheat oven, remove from the refrigerator and bake uncovered as directed. Recipe and photo courtesy of lifeloveandgoodfood.com.