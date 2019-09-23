“Why are you writing about cranberries now and not at Thanksgiving?” my teenager asked. “Great question,” I said. “Now is the time those beautiful berries are being harvested from the bogs, and just think about the craisins we sprinkled over our salads at lunch last week — and the cranberry meatballs I like to make for football Sundays.” “Oh, yeah,” was her teenager response.
It’s easy to associate cranberries with the holiday season — and they should be because they belong on our special holiday family tables in the winter months, but they are also a great addition to everyday meals.
For a healthy snack, try Maple Almond Cranberry Granola. Toss 2 ½ cups of old fashioned oats, 1 cup of whole almonds, 2/3 cup dried cranberries, ½ teaspoon (or more) cinnamon and a pinch of salt in a large bowl. Add ½ cup of maple syrup, 1 /4 cup melted coconut oil and 1 teaspoon of vanilla and stir well to combine.
Spread the mixture on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for 45 minutes at 300 degrees. Allow granola to cool completely. It will get a crunchy texture if allowed to sit in the open air for a time before storing.
Try this treat mixed in with yogurt, sprinkled over ice cream or just alone. You will love it! It will even store in an airtight contained for 3 weeks or in the freezer for 3 months.
Don’t forget to toss craisins in your favorite lettuce or spinach salads or in with your favorite chicken salad recipes. They are a special ingredient to cookies, breads and cakes, and, as mentioned, we love cranberry meatballs all year long.
While you are preparing to enjoy cranberries, think about this: twenty Wisconsin counties boast cranberry production making the state the leading cranberry producer in the nation. According to wiscran.org, the sand and peat marshes in central and northern Wisconsin create the perfect growing conditions for cranberries.
It is harvest season. Contrary to popular thought, cranberries do not grow in water. Cranberries grow on low running vines in sandy bogs and marshes. In Wisconsin, cranberry marshes are flooded with water to in harvesting. The berries float to the top of the water and are picked up by harvest machinery. Harvest season lasts from late September through October.
If you really want to celebrate the cranberry, check out the Warrens Cranberry Festival on Sept. 27-29 in Warrens, Wisconsin. It features three days of craft booths, a flea market, a wide selection of food — much of it featuring cranberries, and a large parade. For more information, go to cranfest.com.
Janelle Thomas can be reached at janellethomas@charter.net.