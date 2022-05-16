When it’s Wisconsin in summertime, what comes to mind more than the topic of road salting?
Road salting and its harmful effects don’t evaporate once the snow melts and ice thaws. People are familiar with road salting when it’s applied to streets during the winter, but its effects can be clearly seen during the warmer months.
Stretches of dead grassland and strangled marshland near major roadways are obvious, but the damages of road salting are often deeper and longer-lasting than meet the eye.
“People seem to think that road salt just vanishes. It doesn’t vanish. It flows into the ditches and gutters. It seeps into lakes, rivers and watersheds,” said Allison Madison, sustainability and development coordinator with Wisconsin Salt Wise, an environmental advocacy organization. “It can take years and decades for salt to circulate out. In that time, it toxifies natural bodies of water, as well as service water and drinking water across Wisconsin.”
Road salting has been in common practice since the 1940s and, as often has been the case, municipalities across the Midwest have poured millions of tons of rock salt onto roadways to counter snowfall and ice accumulation during harsh northern winters.
Much of this excess rock salt — particularly if it doesn’t bond with liquid water, or conditions prove too cold to work effectively — accumulates over time, Madison said.
As the years pass, chloride levels build and build until salination harms ecosystems that are dependent on fresh water. Madison noted that many water bodies in the state of Wisconsin contain more salt than what’s categorized as salt water in the ocean.
This results in conditions that are inhospitable to most forms of native Wisconsin biology. Grasslands wilt and trees are stunted. The loss of bacteria can lead to murky algae blooms that strangle sensitive water ecosystems, while fish and insect populations are starved for nutrients. Oxygen production — one of the foundational building blocks of life — is increasingly smothered by over-salinization.
This causes a domino effect where every level of the food chain is adversely affected; stunted, if not starved altogether. And, at the top, Madison said, humans aren’t immune to the consequences.
Over 525,000 tons of sodium chloride are applied to Wisconsin roadways each winter. In addition, salination occurs when potassium chloride is applied to farm fields, as well as chloride use in water softeners and the production of cheese, pickles, salted meat and other food products.
Madison noted 47 Wisconsin rivers and lakes have been identified as impaired due to high chloride concentrations.
High chloride concentrations can be found across the state, but some of the densest pockets — clocking in at 10 milligrams per liter or more — are clustered heavily along the state’s Mississippi border, the central heartland near Marshfield and Wisconsin Dells, as well as Wisconsin’s southwestern quartile around Milwaukee.
So, what is to be done about it?
One answer that’s gaining traction is the use of brine instead of rock salt as the primary deicer municipalities use, said Cory Tietz, street division supervisor for the city of Eau Claire.
While it may not differ all that much chemically from rock salt — brine is essentially sodium chloride and water in a liquid admixture — its composition means it’s more efficient, cheaper and easier on the environment than traditional rock salt.
Sodium chloride has to bond with water in order for the deicing reaction to take place, Tietz said, which means rock salt has to make contact with ice or snow in the right conditions . This also requires a consistent level of traffic passing through to shift the rock salt granules around around the roadway. It’s a largely inefficient process.
“We pour so much rock salt on the roadways, much of it washes down the storm sewers and into the lakes and streams. It’s overkill,” said Tietz, who said part of the answer is also to temper people’s expectations regarding bare pavement during harsh Wisconsin winters. “That’s why we’re seeing so many environmental issues with salinization, because there’s this mindset that has to be bare and we have to have it now.”
By comparison, the deicing salt-water reaction is already happening with brine as it’s spread evenly on Wisconsin’s roads, which means less brine is required to do the same amount of clearing.
Because a liquid can be spread in an even, amorphous coating, it’s more likely to consistently melt ice than chunks of rock salt. Isolated, unreactive chunks of rock salt often pose the most risk to the environment when they slip into the watershed.
By comparison, in brine the chloride concentration is diluted and dissipates the more it comes into contact with water, Tietz said, which lessens brine’s impact on the environment. Chemical additives, such as ones that improve performance in frigid weather or corrosion inhibitors that prevent damage to vehicles, can be added to the admixture at the discretion of municipalities.
The price tag is a perk too. Eau Claire has been implementing a brine-focused ice management system since the winter of 2013-2014. Back then, Tietz said, the main motivation wasn’t environmental, but economical. Today, the city saves roughly $130,000 each winter compared to decades past when Eau Claire mainly dumped rock salt on its roadways.
Madison and Tietz noted that Minnesota has implemented sweeping mandates that limit the amount of salt municipalities use and require cities to use methods like brine spreading to deice their roadways. For this to produce broad improvements to Wisconsin waterways, it’ll likely require similar action from the state Legislature in Wisconsin.
In the end, it may not create eye-popping changes — at least not initially — Tietz said, but it’s about the long haul.
“I always like to compare it to electric vehicles in that everyone knew the initial costs would be steep, but they also knew the long-term benefits would be more than worth it,” Tietz said. “How different would it be if our grandparents didn’t make the positive changes they did in the ‘30s and ‘40s? How much more toxic would it be now? This is for our kids and grandkids.”