Red Wing Arts has engaged Peyton Scott Russell (aka Sprayfinger), a graffiti artist from Minneapolis, to help the community of Red Wing, Minn., bridge cultural gaps and become educated on the concept of graffiti vs. graffiti as art and the sensitive nature as to where and when it's vandalism.
Through May 10, Red Wing Arts is presenting an exhibit titled Alphabetical Graphology at the Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery. The City of Red Wing has faced issues surrounding graffiti on He Mni Can — Barn Bluff. In fall 2018, the City Council voted to uphold its graffiti laws and make it illegal to paint the bluff.
Red Wing Arts hopes to break down the misunderstood and controversial nature of the medium associated with vandalism and provide an opportunity for the community to learn about graffiti as an art form and the cultural history that goes with it.
Peyton was in residency with the Red Wing Tower View Alternative School students this winter. Alphabetical Graphology will be a co-exhibit featuring Peyton's work and the work of Tower View students during the residency.
This June, Red Wing Arts, in partnership with the Red Wing Artisan Collective and ArtReach, will extend the Sprayfinger workshop to the community. Participants will learn graffiti as a fine art form, movement, source of communication and enhancement to the community. The capstone event of the workshop will be a community mural designed and created by participants on the building of the Red Wing Artisan Collective in Red Wing's West End district.
Red Wing Arts nurtures a relationship between outdoor recreation and artistic pursuits. A few of their events are the Red Wing Arts Fall Festival, the Plein Air Festival and the Central Park Summer Concerts. The organization's home at the historic train depot features more than 200 regional artists annually in the Depot Gallery and Shop.