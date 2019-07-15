Jefferson County Farm Technology Days will be hosting an inaugural food drive at this year’s show, designed for attendees to further give back to the surrounding communities.
The Jefferson County Farm Technology Days Foods Committee is working in conjunction with the Food Pantries of Jefferson County to collect non-perishable food items at each admission gate during the Wisconsin Farm Technology Days show. Each person is asked to donate at least one item. In return for your donation, guests will receive a voucher that can be redeemed at a beverage tent for items including cookies, coupons or other promotional items.
“Food pantries are running low on food during July as kids have been out of school for one month,” said Tracy Brandel, Jefferson County Farm Technology Days executive board member. “If every person could bring one non-perishable food item, we could supply over 40,000 items to our local food pantries.”