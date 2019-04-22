Nugget/info box: The Charles Allis Art Museum is at 1801 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee. For more information, visit www.charlesallis.org or call 414-278-8295.
When one thinks of Allis-Chalmers, fine art probably isn’t the first thing to spring to mind. But a large collection of fine art from around the world, amassed by the Allis family, is on display in Milwaukee’s little-known Charles Allis Art Museum.
In 1908, Charles Allis and his wife, Sarah, commissioned a residence on Royall Place and Prospect Avenue — in the heart of Milwaukee’s “Gold Coast” — to house their world-class art collection. They built the mansion with the intent of bequeathing it and their collection to the people of Milwaukee.
Charles’ father, Edward, was considered by many to be a man of culture, and had a far-reaching influence on his son’s interest in fine art. Charles served as the first president of the Milwaukee Art Society and a trustee of the Layton Art Gallery.
Charles and Sarah collected art their entire adult lives, traveling to Europe, California and New York, and frequently to Chicago to view and purchase fine art, artifacts and furnishings. Charles also worked with many dealers of fine art and antiquities, including Gump’s of San Francisco and Tiffany’s of New York. Many of those dealers would ship him containers of items for his approval, based on their knowledge of his tastes.
Charles embarked on his professional career with a four-year apprenticeship with the Edward P. Allis Co., owned and operated by his father. After his father’s death in 1889, he became secretary-treasurer and ran the company with his mother and brothers. In 1901, the Edward P. Allis Co. merged with Fraser and Chalmers and the Gates Iron Works, both of Chicago, forming the Allis-Chalmers Co. Charles became its first president.
Charles and Sarah lived in the Yankee Hill neighborhood and then the Pfister Hotel for almost 35 years. They never had children. Charles retired from A-C in 1904.
The house that architect Alexander Eschweiler built for Charles and Sarah is strongly influenced by the English Tudor style, with symmetrical bay windows and a steeply pitched English slate roof. The mansion was constructed with poured concrete, with the intent of fireproofing the residence and its art collection.
Charles resided in the mansion until his death in 1918. Sarah then maintained it as her residence, living in the home with a cook and chauffeur until her death in 1945. Upon her death, Sarah left the house and much of the collection to the City of Milwaukee with an endowment for its upkeep. It’s now maintained by Milwaukee County.
At the time of the Allis gift, the city was unsure how the Allis mansion and art collection fit into its plans, but it was finally decided that the Milwaukee Public Library would receive the gift for use as an art library and museum — the Charles Allis Art Library. In 1979, the house and its contents were transferred to Milwaukee County and renamed the Charles Allis Art Museum. The mansion still houses the Allis collection of Asian porcelains, European bronze sculptures, American and European paintings and fine furniture, as well as Charles’ art history library.
Some pieces from Edward Allis’ art collection can be viewed in the Milwaukee Art Museum.