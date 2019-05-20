A 90-minute “Cows 2 Career” panel series for youth interested in dairy careers will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at the Red Lion Hotel Paper Valley, in Appleton, in conjunction with the 2019 National Holstein Convention and the National Genetics Conference.
Eight dairy professionals will share insight on the topics of “My First Job” and “Why Go International.” Recruiters from several universities, colleges and technical colleges from throughout Wisconsin will talk about educational options.
Panelists for the “My First Job” session include the following:
• Jacob Brey, Sturgeon Bay, who started his career at a classifier for Holstein Association USA and now is co-owner of his family’s expanded Cycle Farm LLC dairy farm.
• Paul Haskins, Chagrin Falls, Ohio, who joined the workforce at Genex CRI as a sire analyst and in 2014 returned to the family farm, where he relocated the dairy operation to a larger, more modern facility.
• Kristina Hopkins, Delafield, who rose through the ranks of dairy marketing and public relations channels, having started out with Capital Newspapers, the Dairy Business Association, Filament Marketing and Morgan and Myers. For the past seven years, Hopkins has been providing counsel as a team member at Bader Rutter.
• Rebecca Shaw, Altoona, Pa., who completed three diverse internships with the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, the Center for Dairy Excellence and Bader Rutter. Shaw then landed a job as a dairy marketing specialist for Cargill.
“Why Go International” panelists include:
• Venessa Knoblock, Port Austin, Mich., who belongs to a global network of dairy automation experts and serves as Lely's Midwest regional sales specialist. With her previous experiences at Elanco, Monsanto Dairy Business and Venture Milling, Knoblock has more than 20 years of experience serving the dairy industry.
• Lorilee Schultz, Orangeville, Ill., is the manager and part owner at Mil-R-Mor Farm. As a student, she learned the benefits of international experience working as a USDA intern in Guangzhou, China. She is also a former intern of Hoard's Dairyman and consulting firm AGB.
• Ben Towns, Madison, leads the Arm and Hammer Animal Nutrition’s global business for Church and Dwight. Before heading that strategic effort, Towns worked for Landmark Services Cooperative, BouMatic and Land O’Lakes Purina Feed.
• Jay Weiker, Madison, has traveled the world and now heads the National Association of Animal Breeders as its president and chief executive officer. Prior experiences had him serving as Asia business for ABS Global. Additionally, he has worked for Kaltenberg Seeds, Dekker North America and World Wide Sires.
To register for the National Holstein Convention, place online ticket orders at www.2019holsteinconventionwi.com/register. The Cows 2 Career Conference requires a $15 registration fee and includes lunch.
For more information about the event, contact Corey Geiger at cgeiger@uwalumni.com or Jodi Hoynoski at jhoynoski@holstein.com.