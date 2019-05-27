National Dairy Shrine has revealed the recipients of its Guest of Honor, Distinguished Dairy Cattle Breeder and Pioneer recognition awards for this year. The awards were designed to honor past and present dairy industry leaders who have contributed to strengthening and energizing the dairy industry.
Honorees will be inducted into the National Dairy Hall of Fame in Fort Atkinson and honored at the National Dairy Shrine Awards Banquet Thursday, Oct. 3, in Madison.
Mike Hutjens is the Guest of Honor, the highest recognition from the NDS. Hutjens, of the University of Illinois, is an internationally acclaimed dairy cattle nutrition expert and esteemed educational communicator. He lives in Savoy, Ill.
Sheila McGuirk of Dodgeville, veterinarian and UW Vet School instructor and mentor, and Larry Moore of Suamico, Red and White breeder and RWDCA Association founding leader, are among the longtime career dairy leaders selected as Pioneers. Others include Michael Barnes, Blacksburg, Va., Virginia Tech instructor and dairy judging coach; Kenneth Butcher, Fuquay Varina, N.C., dairy records innovator and North Carolina State professor; and John Clay, Raleigh, N.C., dairy records management systems director and DHIA leader.
The Distinguished Dairy Cattle Breeder is the brother-and-sister team of Ralph Shank and Mary Shank Creek, Palmyra Ayrshires of Hagerstown, Md. They are the first brother and sister breeder honorees in the 70 years of NDS.