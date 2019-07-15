When Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier was approached by Lavern Georgson, Jefferson County agricultural agent, about the possibility of hosting 2019 Farm Technology Days in the county, Wehmeier said it was a pretty easy sell to his county board.
The board found the event aligned with three items within their strategic plan: promotion of the heritage of agriculture and the future of agriculture in the county; tourism; and economic development. The location — between the urban centers of Madison and Milwaukee — was also a big deciding factor.
“There really is no better spot to promote and talk about agriculture,” Wehmeier said. “We’re honored to be hosting this event in Jefferson County.”
Farmers are stewards of 64% of the county’s land, owning and managing 227,901 acres of cropland, rangeland, pasture, tree farms and farm forests. Economic activity stemming from those farms and other jobs within agriculture is also far reaching, accounting for $1.88 billion or about 22% of the county’s total economic activity.
Agriculture provides 7,869 jobs for Jefferson County residents or about 16% of the county’s workforce of 48,431. Production jobs include farm owners and managers and farm employees, but agricultural service jobs also provide for residents who hold positions as veterinarians, crop and livestock consultants, feed, fuel and other crop input suppliers, farm machinery dealers, barn builders and agricultural lenders, just to name a few.
Agricultural processing is also a key industry in Jefferson County, contributing $1.48 billion to the county’s economy through the processing of meat, poultry and eggs, dairy products and nutraceuticals — foods with health or medicinal benefits. In fact, Jefferson County’s agricultural processing accounts for 4,725 jobs within the county.
According to Georgson, Jefferson County has a diversity of agriculture. As of 2012, grain supplied the largest economic value with a $84.95 billion impact annually, followed by milk with a $57.8 million impact. Jefferson County is the fourth most productive county in the state for poultry, seeing $55.4 million in sales from poultry and egg production; the county also has a $25.6 million cattle and calf industry.
Its proximity to urban centers has also made Jefferson County a hotbed for the nursery and greenhouse industry, with the county home to the largest nursery in Wisconsin — McKay Nursery Company in Waterloo. McKay recently celebrated 122 years and is considered the oldest and largest nursery in the state. It has grown to encompass almost 2,000 acres and provide jobs to more than 150 employees, supplying hardy trees, shrubs and evergreens to customers from Alaska to Maine.
Jefferson County is also home to the largest trout farm in Wisconsin: Rushing Waters Fisheries in Palmyra. Nestled in the Kettle Moraine State Forest, Rushing Waters has been Wisconsin’s aquaculture leader for farm-raised rainbow trout since the 1940s, its name is recognized throughout the country for its standard of freshness and quality.
One of Wisconsin’s nine ethanol plants is also in Jefferson County — Valero Renewable Fuels in Jefferson. The bio-refinery sits on 344 acres and started ethanol production in 2008, employing 80 people; each year, the plant processes approximately 41 million bushels of corn into approximately 110 million gallons of ethanol and approximately 352,000 tons of high-value byproducts, including distillers’ grains, bran, germ and CO2.
A local foods economy has also emerged in Jefferson County through a network of community supported agriculture ventures and organic growers. More and more Jefferson County farmers sell directly to consumers from roadside stands, farmers’ markets, auctions and pick-your-own operations, with 113 farms generating local food sales of $682,000 to the local economy.
While Jefferson County continues to feel the pressures of urban areas, it also continues to devote a large percentage of land and resources to agriculture, which county officials and residents have outlined as important to maintain a good quality of life in the county. Growing agricultural enterprises is a focus area in the county’s emerging economic vision, along with continuing to support the family-owned farms, food processors and agriculture-related businesses that generate thousands of jobs and million of dollars of economic activity to Jefferson County.