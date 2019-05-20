A dairy farm breeder panel will share how they use genetic information to better manage their herds during the National Genetics Conference set for June 26-27 in Appleton.
Holstein Association USA’s Lindsey Worden will moderate the panel as conference attendees hear firsthand perspectives from California, Michigan, New York and Wisconsin dairy farmers. Panelists include:
• Patrick Crave, Crave Brothers Dairy, Waterloo. Crave has conducted genomic testing on the family’s 2,600-head Holstein dairy for a number of years. With a keen interest in genetics, he has developed a system of protocols that include genomic testing the farm’s heifer calves born from the herd averaging more than 30,000 pounds of milk. He also uses sexed semen to get more females from the herd’s top genetics. The farm’s approach to genetics closely aligns to its work producing cheese at Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese.
• Jeff King, Kings-Ransom Farm, Schuylerville, N.Y. The farm does 100 percent genomic testing on all heifer calves. An on-farm IVF facility supports an active embryo transfer and genetic program for the 1,100 cows and 1,200 head of young stock. With a focus on sales of embryos, females and bulls to A.I., King will share his philosophy on getting the most from genetics. The family matches their genetic goals with products produced for their retail business King Brothers Dairy.
• Tom Oesch, Swisslane Dairy, Alto, Mich. Oesch has employed a great deal of technology to develop a more productive family dairy business. In addition to milking 25 percent of the farm’s dairy herd with robots, the Oesch family uses activity monitors to collect data on dairy cows. Given this situation, genomic testing of DNA from the family’s dairy animals was a logical step toward improving the herd’s genetic potential. The farm has on on-site lab to better incorporate embryo transfer with a keen interest in selecting with high rankings for Net Merit and Dairy Wellness Traits.
• Simon Vander Woude, Vander Woude Dairy, Merced, Calif. Vander Woude has run more than 10,000 genomic tests on his farm. These tests have been run on every female through the fourth lactation. Along with fully using genomics, Vander Woude uses embryo transfer, in vitro fertilization and sexed semen on his dairy herd. After being in growth mode for 18 years, Vander Woude is smart-sizing the dairy by breeding genetically inferior cattle to Angus to plan his salable animals. This is done by looking at the breeding age population and anticipating conception rates to make the best economic decision.
Dairy cattle enthusiasts can attend this meeting as guests of the 2019 National Holstein Convention; organizers only ask that participants sign up for their name badge to gain admission. To register for the convention, place online ticket orders at www.2019holsteinconventionwi.com/register. Register by May 25 to avoid late fees.
For more information about the event, contact Corey Geiger at cgeiger@uwalumni.com or Lindsey Worden at lworden@holstein.com.