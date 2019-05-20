AMERY — For 22-year-old Chelsey Jensen, there never really was any question what she would do after high school. She knew she wanted to carry on her family’s decades-long tradition of breeding and milking some of the best Guernsey dairy cattle in the U.S.
“It’s kind of like a family tradition for our family,” said Jensen, who returned to her parents’ Golden J Guernseys near Amery after graduating two years ago with a dairy science degree from Northeast Iowa Community College in Calmar, Iowa.
This June Dairy Month will prove to be extra busy for Jensen, whose family will host tours of their farm Thursday, June 20, as part of the 2019 National Guernsey Convention and Friday, May 31, as part of pre-conference tours for the World Guernsey Conference. This tour group, from Australia, will begin in Texas and finish in Pennsylvania.
This summer also marks 20 years of Golden J Guernseys, which has earned its fair share of accolades through the years: Chelsey’s parents, Trent and Le Ann Jensen, were recognized as the National Outstanding Young Farmers in 2005, and in 2017, they were honored as Master Breeder. Also in 2017, Chelsey was the National Outstanding Guernsey Youth.
In an industry dominated mostly by men, and as the average age of the U.S. farmer continues to rise, Chelsey is a rarity, but she knows full well the challenges inherent to dairy farming, and with plenty of family support, including uncles, aunts and grandparents also milking Guernseys nearby, she’s ready to take them head on.
While she once toyed with the idea of becoming a veterinary technician, she has no regrets about choosing full-time farm life. She prefers to spend most of her time with cattle vs. people, she said, and few things are more rewarding to her than to now see some of the first calves she raised enter the milking string.
Chelsey wears many hats on the farm, where she and her dad milk 90 registered Guernsey cows and six Jerseys in a tie-stall barn. She serves as both calf manager and assistant herdsperson. Chore time goes like clockwork for Chelsey and her dad, who take turns milking while she feeds calves or he feeds cows.
Each morning, they hold a short “staff meeting” over the straw cart, she said, and they often make breeding decisions together, although sire options are increasingly limited in the Guernsey breed.
“When the current bulls we’re using came out four years ago, we didn’t use them because they’re related to some of our bulls,” Chelsey said. “Hopefully, they come out with some more young sires soon.”
She said she knows of another farm about their size that uses just three different bulls, which is cause for concern. Last fall, ABS Global released their first Guernsey bull in a while, and that should help alleviate some of the growing concerns related to inbreeding.
Crazy about cows
Chelsey’s love for the cattle is obvious as she walks through the main barn and heifer facilities, doling out affection to eager calves and pointing out favorite animals such as Zazoo, the 6-year-old cow she exhibited at more than a dozen shows over five years.
“She’s the reason I went back to showing cows more than dogs,” said Chelsey, a past 4-H dog show competitor. “She was a good show cow in the junior show. Last year, she went to World Dairy Expo. It was fun to take her one last time.”
Now retired from the show circuit, Zazoo still gets a little special treatment at home, where she’s the first in the herd to get a bath every spring. Chelsey plans to continue showing in open class and hopes to bring a small group of young cows and heifers to this year’s state Guernsey show.
“I enjoy the cows’ personalities. They have their own routines,” Chelsey said. “Dad knows the ones that I raised; they’re friendly.”
As of their April 1 DHIA test date, the Jensen herd produced an average of 18,687 pounds of milk per cow per year, with 4.78 percent fat and 3.48 percent protein. They ship their milk to Plainview Milk Products Cooperative in Plainview, Minn., which recently merged with the Jensens’ longtime milk buyer, Hastings Co-op Creamery.
Chelsey said she’s excited about the potential to capitalize on the high A2 protein content in Guernsey milk. A growing number of consumers are interested in A2/A2 milk, which is especially prevalent in the Guernsey breed. Chelsey said some of her relatives have seen a strong, steady market for their animals that test high for this, and grassroots efforts are underway to help Wisconsin Guernsey breeders cash in the A2/A2 milk market.
But with low milk prices and the test costing $14 per cow, she said it may not make economic sense at this time to test all animals in a herd, and the test may not be completely accurate. Also, farms could need two bulk tanks — one for regular milk and another for A2/A2 milk.
“It’s expensive to do or we would have thought about doing it a long time ago,” she said.
While the Jensens are planning to expand to about 150 cows and add a milking parlor sometime in the next couple of years, Chelsey said they want to avoid getting so big that they have to hire employees, as they prefer to keep the operation in the family. The down side, she said, is that makes it difficult to schedule time for the entire family to get away at the same time.
Le Ann works full time in the office at Golden Age Manor in Amery and fills in on the farm as needed. Chelsey’s older brother, Jordan, raises crops in addition to working at Oxbo International Corp. in Clear Lake.
Chelsey said he also wants to return to the farm full time someday, focusing on fieldwork and equipment while Chelsey continues to oversee the herd. Together, the siblings already own almost a third of the cows.
{span style=”font-size: 1em;”} Tour time {/span}
Chelsey said she’s eager to show off her herd to visitors this spring. On tour days, the barn will be filled with their 50 best cows, she said, and the first thing people see when they walk in will be a trio of the Jensens’ most prized young cows.
“When people think of our herd, we’re not known for showing, just for having a good-quality herd,” she said. “I hope they take away that we have a youthful herd and a quality milk herd. Right now, our younger cows are phenomenal, and our old cows are still going.”
A past Wisconsin Guernsey Princess who has participated in public speaking contests and quiz bowl and judged dairy cattle internationally, Chelsey also is starting to give back to the industry she loves, serving as co-adviser for the Wisconsin Junior Guernsey Breeders’ Association.
She accompanied her dad as he helped select animals for this year’s national convention sale, which will feature 30 live animals and 10 embryos. The Jensens will have one of their best heifers — a summer yearling — on the sale, and that has stirred up a little mostly friendly controversy at home.
“Dad’s kind of in trouble; she was one of three I had picked out to show this summer,” Chelsey half-joked, but “that doesn’t mean I can’t buy her back. Dad has been forewarned.”