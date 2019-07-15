Located in the heart of Tent City is Innovation Square, an area sprawling just over an acre that is sure to impress with its collection of Jefferson County history, introduction to Jefferson County recreation, and information on green energies and healthy living, as well as food for the hungry crowd and a special event that is also a first in Wisconsin Farm Technology Days history.
Keeping with this year’s theme of “Generations of Farm Pride,” several area historical societies and museums have joined together to create an exhibition of agriculture in Jefferson County, beginning in 600 AD when Native Americans farmed the land to present day in America’s Dairyland, where innovative farmers continue the tradition of Wisconsin agriculture. As a point of emphasis for the county’s rich agricultural history, a large Family Farm Honor Wall will also be on display, listing the Centennial and Sesquicentennial farms in the county.
Interested in what Jefferson County has to offer for recreation? A special area within Innovation Square will highlight just that, recognizing the county as one where “outdoor recreation meets small town living.” Find information and educational materials on the county’s waterways, “paddle” tours, bike and horse trails, public hunting areas and other key recreational and family-friendly activity opportunities.
Also inside Innovation Square are two areas designated for learning more about energy, specifically green energy, and public health, spearheaded by two local health agencies, Fort Memorial Hospital and Watertown Regional Medical Center.
And if you’re hungry, Innovation Square is where you’ll find this year’s feature dessert, cream puffs from the Pine Cone Restaurant, and delicious slices of locally processed Emil’s Pizza. Other Jefferson County food favorites will also be available for purchase at this location.
On Wednesday evening, July 24, Innovation Square will play host to the first-ever Taste of Jefferson Block Party, featuring Jefferson County and Wisconsin favorites in a sampling event of local beer, wine and food. Internet sensation Charlie Berens of the “Manitowoc Minute” will be on site as well, celebrating all things Wisconsin and sharing laughs on the back of a pickup truck beginning at 5:30 p.m.
“This event is the first of its kind in Farm Technology Days history and Jefferson County is proud to welcome enthusiasts to celebrate Wisconsin agriculture,” said Amy Listle, executive board member of Farm Technology Days.
The block party begins at 3 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m., with special admission pricing for the event available that evening in an effort to draw a larger urban crowd to Wisconsin’s largest outdoor celebration of agriculture. To purchase your Block Party tickets, visit https://FarmTechDaysBlockParty.eventbrite.com.
Need a souvenir from this year’s Wisconsin Farm Technology Days? You’ll be able to find merchandise, including hats, shirts, Koozies and more, along with this year’s collectible 1/16 scale Oliver tractor with mounted corn picker, inside Innovation Square. Raffle tickets can be purchased in this area as well, with more than $22,000 worth of raffle items available.