Located in southwest Wisconsin, Green County is known for many things. While famous for its Swiss heritage, colorful festivals, award-winning cheeses and tasty local brews, the area also boasts two trails for hiking and biking, as well as prairies, parks, the Sugar River and the only ATV trail in southern Wisconsin.
Green County is the perfect getaway for adults and families alike, with plenty of activities and areas to explore, no matter the person’s interests. Below, you can find a few ideas, and for more, visit greencounty.org.
All things Swiss
In August 1845, 131 colonists from Glarus, Switzerland, arrived in Green County, settling in to what is now known as New Glarus. By 1850, the new residents had petitioned for their own government, with more and more immigrants from other parts of Switzerland also making their way to Wisconsin’s Green County.
Their long journey from Switzerland is memorialized in New Glarus at the Swiss United Church of Christ, an ornately decorated and highly recognizable church which is home to a statue honoring those first Swiss settlers to Green County.
The county’s Swiss heritage is still evident today, with its epicenter still in New Glarus. Coined “America’s Little Switzerland,” New Glarus hasn’t forgotten its roots.
If you’re interested in exploring this Swiss heritage, a good place to start would be at the Swiss Historical Village and Museum in New Glarus. Owned and operated by the New Glarus Historical Society, the nonprofit is dedicated to the preservation of artifacts, records and family histories of Swiss immigrants, displaying them proudly across 14 buildings, including a settler’s cabin, collectibles shop, school, blacksmith, farm implement, bee house and church. Some buildings are replicas while some are original structures from the 1850s; all are filled with Swiss artifacts of times gone past, such as period furnishings, tools, implements, books and textiles used in everyday Swiss-settlement life.
The Swiss Historical Village and Museum officially opens for the season on May 24 and will remain open until Oct. 15. Tours are led by a guide and last approximately an hour and a half. Self-guided tours are also available upon request, with staff providing a written guide to the buildings and their contents.
Cheese
While Swiss influence is infused into Green County, the area also has another history worth highlighting: its rich history of cheesemaking. Head to Monroe, known as the “Gateway to Cheese Country” and the “Cheese Capital of the USA,” to stop by the National Historic Cheesemaking Center and Museum, along with the Imobersteg Farmstead Cheese Factory, to learn more about the tradition, technology and hard work of dairying and cheesemaking in Green County.
Immerse yourself in a time before the days of automation, exploring the museum with the help of a friendly tour guide. Your admission includes a tour of the museum, which provides the story of cheesemaking in the late 1800s and early 1900s; a tour of the Imobersteg Farmstead Cheese Factory, a century-old cheese factory moved to the museum campus and restored for educational purposes; a gift bag with Monroe and Green County information; and an opportunity to shop the “Milk House Gift Shop” for a special memento of your visit.
The museum officially opens for the season on May 1 and remains open until Oct. 31, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Persons under the age of 16 are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.
Green County is home to the largest concentration of cheesemakers in the nation, together making more than 50 varieties of Wisconsin cheese. More specifically, Monroe has a lengthy list of award-winning cheesemakers, including Chalet Cheese Cooperative, the only place in the U.S. you can find Limburger cheese being made; Roth USA; Klondike Cheese; W&W Dairy; and Wisconsin Cheese Group, known for its Hispanic-style cheeses.
Cheesemakers can also be found in other communities within Green County, such as Silver-Louis Cheese Cooperative and Edelweiss Creamery of Monticello; Decatur Dairy of Brodhead; Maple Leaf Cheese and Grande Cheese Co. of Juda; and Chula Vista Cheese Co. of Browntown.
Beer and wine
Green County is home to two breweries and two wineries: Minhas Craft Brewery and Minhas Winery, Monroe; New Glarus Brewing Co., New Glarus; Bailey’s Run Vineyard, New Glarus; and Hawk’s Mill Winery, Browntown.
At Minhas Craft Brewery, the tradition of making beer has been going strong since 1845. It boasts the title of the Midwest’s oldest brewery and the second-oldest brewery in the nation, surviving the Depression, Prohibition and two major fires in its history. Along with sampling brews, visitors can also go on a tour of the facility. At the end of the tour, visitors can take home a “thank you” pack of four bottles of craft beer, one soda and a branded sampler glass. Reservations for tours are recommended, but not necessary.
New Glarus Brewing is the home to Spotted Cow, perhaps one of Wisconsin’s most popular beers. Nestled atop a steep hill just outside of New Glarus, visitors are certain to find a beer they like, and if not, they can browse a variety of merchandise in the brewery’s gift shop. Tours at New Glarus Brewing are self-guided, free and run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
If you prefer wine over beer, Green County has something to offer you as well with Bailey’s Run Vineyard and Hawk’s Mill Winery.
As New Glarus’s newest attraction, Bailey’s Run features daily tastings of their handcrafted wines. Spring hours have started at the winery, offering visitors the opportunity to stroll through the vines and then sit and sip on an expansive porch overlooking the countryside. Food options have also been crafted keeping the local theme in mind, including local cheeses, breads and meats to try with their wines.
Hawk’s Mill Winery also includes a tasting room positioned on top of a hill, looking out onto beautiful, lush views of Green County. Tours of their production area are available to groups by appointment.
Nature
If you enjoy being immersed in nature, there are several areas in Green County that will suit your needs.
The Sugar River State Trail follows an abandoned railroad line for 24 miles from New Glarus to Brodhead, passing by farmland, woods, rolling hills, scenic meadows, remnant prairies and glacial topography. North of Brodhead, the trail goes over a replica covered bridge. The Badger State Trail also runs 40 miles between Madison and the Wisconsin-Illinois border, winding through several Green County communities. Highlighting the trail is the 1,200-foot-long Stewart Tunnel near Belleville.
New Glarus Woods State Park is open year-round and offers eight miles of hiking trails, including just more than five miles of self-guided nature trails. There is also a large picnic area with cooking grills and picnic tables, and a large playground for children.
Outside the small community of Albany, nature lovers won’t want to miss visiting the 62-acre Muralt Bluff Prairie, occupying a long, sweeping ridgetop in an area located midway between the glaciated lands to the east and the Driftless Area to the west. And in nearby Brodhead, the Pearl Island Recreational Corridor features scenic landscapes, native plantings, benches, birdhouses and the ability for motor boats, pontoons, canoes and kayaks to easily navigate the waterway during the summer months.