The 2019 International Precision Dairy Conference will be held June 18-20 in Rochester, Minn. Online registration closes June 12.
The conference will feature five plenary talks and 36 breakout talks, along with two poster sessions and a small trade show. The event includes speakers not only from the U.S. but from Europe, South America, New Zealand and Australia.
Plenary topics include dairy digital trends in the industry presented by international consultant Aidan Connolly; large-scale robotic milking presented by Indiana dairy producer Brian Houin, who has 36 box robots; data ownership and use of technology presented by Dutch dairy producer Ron von Burgsteden; technology and dairy cow health monitoring presented by Dave Kelton; and an ag venture capital perspective presented by international technology consultant Kieran Furlong.
Most of the 20-minute breakout talks on June 18 will focus on sensor technology and use of data. On June 19, there will be nine breakout talks on robotic milking, including one about the largest robotic dairy in the world, which milks 4,500 cows with 64 box robots in Chile. Other topics that day will include field robotics beyond dairy, practical use of inline milk data, automated calf feeding and mastitis detection.
An optional dairy farm tour will follow the conference from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 20.
For more information, contact Marcia Endres, conference planning committee chairwoman, at 612-624-5391 or miendres@umn.edu, or visit precisiondairyfarming.com.