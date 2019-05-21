JANESVILLE — With three and a half years between them, sisters Megan Daluge and Erin Grawe make a great team. They both share a passion for dairy farming and the desire to educate the public about their lives on the farm, and how they strive for the best in cow comfort and a quality milk product.
With the support of their family and other Rock County farmers, they have decided to take on a new endeavor: opening up their fifth-generation conventional dairy farm for farm tours, field trips and farm camps.
“With milk prices and other things, we decided to diversify,” Daluge said. “We’d talked about farm tours before and held a field trip for area fourth-graders, but we thought, why not have all grades and other schools come out too?”
This idea expanded into opening the farm on weekends as an activity for families to enjoy — something other than going to the movies or to the mall. Then it grew to encompass a farm camp, the first one ever held on the Daluge farm planned for Aug. 5-9 and Aug. 19-23.
Children ages 7 to 12 are invited to attend the day camp, which will offer an in-depth, hands-on look at everyday life on the Daluge dairy farm. Campers will have the opportunity to learn how milk is made; how to feed and lead a calf; learn to make tasty dairy treats such as butter, ice cream and grilled cheese; create farm arts and crafts and more.
“I want people to know how we treat our animals and how we live our lives,” Daluge said. “I want them to go home and tell their parents about something they’ve never experienced.”
“We want to share what we do and our passion,” Grawe added. “This is what our family does; it’s our livelihood and this is how we’re raising our farm.”
The sisters feel they have an advantage when it comes to educating the public on dairy farming. They are both women leaders in an often male-dominated industry, bucking the image of a man in overalls tending to the farm. They also both have experiences as Rock County Agriculture Ambassadors, a program Grawe has been part of for several years and one Daluge recently joined.
Six years ago, Grawe was hired by the Ag Business Council of Rock County Inc. to serve as the nonprofit’s first Agriculture Ambassador. While Daluge had been helping her sister with the program since then, she recently was hired as a second Agriculture Ambassador for the program, fulfilling fundraising duties and completing educational lessons in conjunction with Wisconsin’s fourth-grade Food, Fiber and Fuel curriculum.
“Since they’re so far removed, the kids get excited to learn about agriculture,” Grawe said. “It’s a really rewarding job and I just love working with kids and students.”
Serving in these roles has also helped the sisters connect with school districts and teachers, many of which will likely take advantage of farm tours that will be offered at Daluge Farm. It especially hits home for Grawe, who recently welcomed her first child, ushering in the sixth generation to be raised on the farm.
Their father, Peter, has been extremely supportive of them and their ambitions to continue the family’s dairy farming tradition.
“He’s always been up for change and the next thing,” Grawe said. “He wants to see this farm keep going for generations so it’s half the reason we thought to diversify.”
The tours are a good way to educate the public and help with the bottom line, their dad said. He’s excited to accompany his daughters on their farm tours and eager to answer questions that may be posed by curious visitors to the farm.
“I want visitors to know when they go to buy a gallon of milk, it comes from a clean operation that strives for quality, not quantity,” Peter said.
“Building relationships will be important and exciting,” Grawe added. “We want to be the farmers people aren’t scared to ask questions to.”
The family understands that some topics will be tough to explain, but it’ll be a good challenge in education, with the ultimate goal to be real, to be transparent and to make a connection to food and where it comes from.
“We’re really happy to be able to farm together as a family, but we’re even happier to share that with the community,” Megan said. “Offering tours is a win-win because not only are we able to provide such important education to our customers, but by doing this, we’re filling a gap for the farm while times are tight for dairies like ours.”
The registration deadline for Farm Camp is June 1; more information can be found at https://dalugefarminc.org.