Earth Arts of the Upper St. Croix will present the 18th annual Spring Art Tour May 3-5 at sites throughout Polk County in northwest Wisconsin and Chisago County in east-central Minnesota.
The tour will highlight almost 30 studios, galleries, restaurants and other points of interest in the area. Featured art will include paintings, stoneware pottery, leather art, jewelry, metal art, wood, fabrics and textiles, furniture, photography, sculptures, clay and more.
For more information, visit www.earthartswi.org.