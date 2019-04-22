Now that it's officially spring, Wisconsinites look forward to celebrating warmer weather. Judging by the 2019 line-up of spring and summer events in Wisconsin, there's no shortage of outdoor festivities.
A few highlights include the 40th anniversary of the American Players Theatre in Spring Green, the 50th anniversary of EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh and the 70th annual Musky Fest in Hayward.
Get outdoors and enjoy free admission to all state parks the first weekend in June and gear up for the 2020 Ryder Cup by watching the pros at the PGA Champions Tour in Madison. Join in on music festival favorites like Summerfest in Milwaukee, Country USA in Oshkosh and the Blue Ox Music Festival in Eau Claire.
