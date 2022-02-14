SPARTA — With the spring thaw rapidly approaching, state officials are urging Wisconsin residents to purchase flood insurance.
Spreading the world during Flood Insurance Awareness week, Commissioner of Insurance Nathan Houdek stopped by Sparta on his multi-city tour of the state.
Everyone should look into getting flood insurance, said Houdek, who noted that not only is insurance coverage required for federally-backed mortgages on floodplains, but even properties in non-risk areas are seeing more flood damage as a result of climate change. Most homeowners or renters insurance policies do not cover flood damage.
“There’s a misconception that only people who are in high risk flood areas need to have flood insurance. What we’re seeing is, because of climate change, we’re having more severe weather events,” Houdek said. “Flooding is hitting communities that hadn’t been hit before. People need to really consider getting flood coverage even if they haven’t needed it in the past, even if they’re not in a high risk flood area.”
From 2015 through 2019, 40% of all flood damage claims took place in non-risk areas.
In many respects, Sparta and greater Monroe County area are a microcosm of the developing problem.
Dating back to 2007, Monroe County has dealt with worsening floods, with rising watersheds and extreme weather conditions tied to climate change cited as key contributing factors. Since 2000, Monroe County residents have filed 44 claims for more than $1 million in damages.
Homesteads along the La Crosse and Little La Crosse rivers were particularly devastated in 2018, a once-in-a-century deluge that destroyed nine properties and displaced 57 people. Flooding was so dire, it prompted federal authorities to declare a state of emergency in the region.
However, local homeowners can’t afford to pick up the pieces and chalk the 2018 flood season up to bad luck. Flooding has been a developing problem for more than a decade and it’s here to stay, said Alison Elliott, the long-time sanitation zoning director for Monroe County. With each passing year, Elliott said, the threat of floods only looks to get more unpredictable and more destructive.
“I’ve lived here about 25 years and, yeah, it’s gotten much worse,” Elliott said. “You can’t design anything to mitigate that. It’s very challenging.”
And time is limited. With flood season rapidly approaching, Houdek noted it’s vital that property owners start the process as soon as possible, as there’s a 30-day period after a policy is purchased before it goes into effect.
Policies start as low as about $100 per year and can insure up to $250,000 for building coverage and $100,000 for contents coverage. The average premium for flood insurance coverage is $640, while the average claim is just over $64,000.