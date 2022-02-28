Back in the early 1990s, two brothers — Patrick and Michael Ryan — decided to form a hardware cabinet company in Kankakee, Illinois. It was to be a new venture that, to this day, feels like a throw back to a different era of American manufacturing.
“Our company takes pride in quality over quantity. That’s very important because we’re all hands on deck at Stor-Loc,” said Stephen Ryan, Michael’s son. “Every product that we manufacture is built by hand. Very few companies can say that, so we really pay attention to detail here at Stor-Loc and that’s how we can provide a high quality product. It’s the best product in the industry today.”
As it turned out, the Ryan brothers made a good team — Patrick was a design engineer; Michael, the business mogul. Together, they purchased Stor-Loc, a then dormant patent owned by Richards-Wilcox Inc., and branched out with a modular drawer system line of their own.
Now, more than 30 years later, the company has established itself as a small Midwestern company with high Midwestern standards.
“They found it to be the perfect opportunity to take that patent and expand it to what you see today,” Stephen said of his father and uncle. “The brothers worked together and fed off each other. Over the years, like with any company, you start off small, you start off slow, and then it grows. Each and every year it continues to grow.”
These trademark Stor-Loc standards are rare, almost extinct in the modern industrial landscape. Every hardware cabinet produced by Stor-Loc is hand-crafted, 100% American made, and features a 55-year warranty that covers everything, top to bottom, inside and out.
Each blueprint is a legacy of Patrick Ryan, who designed the lineup — from the smallest at 23 inches wide, to the largest at 14 feet — that’s offered by Stor-Loc.
The modern operation runs under the Ryan family, who oversee a small operation of 55 employees, led by Michael Ryan and his son, Stephen, after Patrick died a few years back.
Stor-Loc serves a variety of customers — three big ones being aviation, construction and the military — but the largest consumer base is agriculture. Farmers have a special affinity for Stor-Loc cabinets, Stephen said, and he attributed this to decades of hard-earned reputation in the community. It’s a rapport that’s really taken off in the last decade.
One reason for this, of course, is how Patrick’s designs have proven popular and enduring, but Michael’s tireless promotion of the company has paid dividends. The key, Stephen said, is trade shows. Aviation shows. Construction shows. Agriculture shows, much like the Eau Claire Farm Show.
With the COVID-19 pandemic came challenges and Stor-Loc, like most companies, didn’t emerge unscathed. They were able head off the worst of the steel shortage by making a bulk investment early in the pandemic, while labor shortages and shipping delays have proven frustrating. But, by and large, Stephen said, Stor-Loc has been able to weather the storm relatively well.
The company has staked its reputation on its product, but it’s built relationships with farmers through an old-fashioned approach of meeting people eye to eye and leaving them with a handshake.
As a company ethos, Stor-Loc relishes the opportunity to meet with people face to face, Stephen noted, but they’ve also made a point of being available via the internet, phone, or mail, for their customers to ask questions or make special requests. Potential customers are encouraged to visit the company’s website at storloc.com.
“The farmer is the best customer that we have today. A lot of the reason behind (our success) is because word of mouth spreads from trade shows,” Stephen observed. “People see our product. They see it in person. They tell each other about it. One guy gets a cabinet for his farm, then somebody else will see it. Then they’ll want to order one too.”