With all the challenges facing agriculture, the loss of knowledge and institutional memory in the farming community may slip under the radar.
No two farms are alike, just as no two farmers tackle agriculture in the same way. It’s this experience — decades upon decades worth; often generational in scope — that laid the foundation for America’s leadership role in worldwide agriculture. Unfortunately, as the farming community shrinks and generations fade, this knowledge isn’t being passed down, shared and preserved.
And that, organizers of the Global Farmers’ Assembly said, is not just a problem for farmers, it’s a problem for all people and the world as a whole.
At its heart, the Global Farmers’ Assembly is billed as an annual event designed to bring people together, build networks in the global farming community and preserve vital agricultural knowledge so that it can be used to address many of the problems facing agriculture today.
“It is becoming increasingly critical that we reweave those broken connections between farm and table farm and community, especially in our own regions, so that we can become our communities that can become more resilient,” said Faith Attaguile, an urban farmer based near Sacramento. “And it’s critical to support those farmers around us who are using regenerative farming practices rather than industrial farming practices that are killing the earth.”
Every year, thousands upon thousands of years worth of valuable experience is lost as the aging farming population is pushed out of agriculture or dies without sharing their experiences. Linda Rodriguez, a dairy farmer near Viroqua, said this loss of knowledge has been devastating, wiping out an entire generation of dairy farmers from and their insights .
“The impetus for the Global Farmers Assembly is that farmers all around the world have so much knowledge and there’s doesn’t seem to be very many ways where farmers can connect,” said Laura Garber, an organic farmer from Hamilton, Montana.
“A lot of good old farming knowledge has been lost because there’s fewer farmers or their knowledge is stolen by industrial agriculture on purpose. We need to connect the farmers to each other because we’re each other’s best resource.”
In its infancy, the Global Farmers’ Assembly found its genesis this year and features a team that’s international in its aspirations, as well as its membership.
There is, of course, team members who hail from areas as diverse as Portland and Hamilton, Montana inside the United States, but there’s also agroforestry experts in Ecuador, subsistence farmers in Botswana, graduate ag-science students in Austria and urban farmers in Wales counted among this growing roster of advocates. Global Farmers’ Assembly has been envisioned as an international project from the beginning and one that often draws upon people and places that don’t often get a voice otherwise.
The volunteers of the Global Farmers’ Assembly don’t shy away from biting criticisms of corporate agriculture, just as they openly describe federal ag agencies as bad actors. The root of this problem can be traced back to the appointment of Earl Butz to Secretary of Agriculture during the Nixon Administration, Garber noted.
Butz was a strong proponent for large, corporatized farming. The subsequent rise of corporate agriculture and the desolation of family farms in the 1980s soon followed his tenure in office.
The problem is that, while smaller farms are destabilized in favor of corporatized behemoths, it is these local agriculturists that often have the best solutions for problems like climate change, Attaguile said. On the other hand, Garber said, corporate farming, backed by government entities, ranks among the most ecologically harmful industries in the world.
This comes at a time when the cultural visibility of agriculture is diminished, even while its role in global affairs — whether it’s short-term economic growth or long-term issues like climate change — is only expanding. Often, farmers don’t have a community of like-minded neighbors and fellow agriculturists as they used to. It’s more difficult to connect, network and collaborate, and that’s what the Global Farmers’ Assembly is all about.
“We’re losing knowledge. We’re losing that community,” Rodriguez said. “Losing that knowledge puts every single person at risk of hunger. And for myself, that just makes my heart ache. I think about my children and my grandchildren and progeny that aren’t even around yet, about them having to live in hunger.”
Slated for Feb. 14-28 of next year, the Global Farmers’ Assembly’s first conference is structured with daily virtual sessions devoted to a particular subject — for example, seeding or soil retention — on the event site Cadence, as well as Zoom. The hope, organizers said, is to grow the virtual conference each year, thereby providing a forum for famers across the world to connect and work together.
If anyone wants to participate — whether they’re farmers, agriculturists in similar fields, or citizens concerned with the future role of agriculture — they can email Rodriguez at lindaisling1@yahoo.com. Further details on the conference are pending.