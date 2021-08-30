Wisconsin agriculturists have a twofold opportunity to support their local communities and strengthen their business model through the Harvest of the Month program.
During a webinar Monday, Aug. 23, agricultural experts encouraged farmers to join the program. In a nutshell, Harvest of the Month aims to promote healthy Wisconsin children and healthy Wisconsin farms by establishing a direct connection between the two.
A subsidiary of the UW-Extension system, the program encourages schools to eat more Wisconsin-grown fresh vegetables and vegetables, while supporting the local agricultural economy and limiting food waste in the process.
In 2010, roughly 15% of Wisconsin children were considered obese, which carries into adulthood where 41% of Wisconsin adults fit the same category. These numbers may only be more concerning a decade later. In addition, experts noted students often experience nutritional deficiencies tied to a lack of fresh fruits and vegetables in their diet.
Currently, Harvest of the Month primarily works with elementary schools, but it has ties to middle schools, high schools and more specialized forms of primary education as well as post-secondary institutions. There is also a home education component to encourage healthy eating off-campus. Wisconsin Harvest of the Month is part of the National Farm to School Network.
Going back to its foundation in 2011, Harvest of the Month promotes participation with marketing tailored to its target youth audience, planned activities and cycling dietary plans that stipulate students should consume between 1/2 cup and 3/4 cup of a given vegetable or fruit group per week
Harvest of the Month works with schools to incorporate these fruits and vegetables into their meal plans despite numerous challenges that may emerge to fit the right food products and how. Various fruits and vegetables meet different dietary needs and different food products are often only available at certain times of the year. This complicates meal planning.
In turn, they collaborate with local farms and supply-chains to ensure there’s a steady supply of these fresh food products, without creating unnecessary waste during harvest, storage and transport.
“This is intended for schools to be able to use and send home to families. This way, you can share with families at the beginning of the school year and have them participate in Harvest of the Month,” said Emily Latham, a health communications outreach specialist. “It’s really easily adaptable to your school, and it’s also available in both English and Spanish.”
Harvest of the Month collaborates with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture and, more specifically, its Farm to School Advisory Council that utilizes experts in child health, agricultural development, economic development, early child care and other fields.
Speakers at the webinar encouraged producers of all sizes to contact Harvest of the Month to form partnerships and establish a plan for local schools, farms and supply-chain entities.
“This type of support is really tailored to your needs, goals and resources,” said Sarah Smith, a policy and environmental specialist with UW-Extension. “We’re happy to support you wherever you are currently at. If you’re looking for help in implementing your Harvest of the Month efforts, the UW-Extension can help. We can work with you to plan.”