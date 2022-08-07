With water issues a concern for much of the country, Wisconsin is also taking a look at how to protect the state’s water quality.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension has created four new roles within the Agriculture Water Quality Program to promote outreach and environmentally-friendly farming practices. The program is led by co-program managers John Exo and Amber Radatz.
The Division of Extension recognized the need for outreach specialists to help meet water quality and agricultural outreach needs in Wisconsin.
A primary goal is to take research and translate it into terms farmers, crop advisors, policymakers, and conservationists can understand. They hope to bring together a unified voice from the university on agricultural issues.
According to a press release, the group will focus on the dynamics of sediment and phosphorus loss from agricultural land. That will lead to recommendations for farm practices to reduce phosphorus losses from runoff into lakes, streams and wetlands. The group also hopes to create recommendations to reduce nitrogen losses to groundwater from below the root zone.
If all this sounds complex, well, that’s part of the reason the new positions exist.
“We were looking for people that have the skills, that are able to adapt and design programs that are addressing the needs in their responsible areas, either geographically or subject matter,” Exo said. “They are able to distill complex scientific information and translate that and communicate that to a variety of audiences.”
The specialists, Chelsea Zegler, Laura Paletta, Rachel Rushmann, and Guolong Liang, each has a unique area area of expertise and agency experience.
Zegler is located in the Dane County Extension Office and is covering the southern part of the state. As the former crop and soil educator for Dane county, she specializes in working with data and soil health and nutrient cycling. In her role, she translates data to be more usable and applicable for farmers to use.
“There’s so much excitement and energy over conservation ag and the producers (are) taking the lead on some of this, so we’re really hoping to just give them the knowledge and the tools so that they can find the solution that works best for their farm,” Zegler said.
Palleta is located at the UW-Green Bay campus and will be covering the northeast part of the state. She has a background in soil health tied to water quality and her outreach will focus on runoff and phosphorus levels in soils, due to high amounts of manure use in the area.
“There’s so much great research going on on our university systems, that I think our ultimate goal is to make sure it gets utilized in the best way possible,” Palleta said.
Rushmann is located in the Eau Claire area. Her area of expertise is working directly and collaborating with producer-led networks, or groups of farmers around the state that come together to expand conservation practices and document their water quality and soil health progress.
“The way that the program is structured has led to a lot of increased partnership and participation within these watershed areas between farmers and a lake group or association to the general public,” Rushmann said. “We want to be able to show how these practices are profitable when we’re trying to promote these to farmers.”
Liang is the commercial vegetable water quality specialist. He is responsible for commercial vegetables in central Wisconsin and will attempt to build a network between growers in the region, conservation specialists and crop advisors.
“I can be the middle person between research facts and sustainable practices between the UW professions and these growers that we’re serving,” Liang said.
Two of the biggest water quality issues that Wisconsin faces are phosphorus and nitrate contamination. Phosphorus runoff can cause dangerous algae blooms and harmful conditions in surface water like lakes, rivers and streams.
Nitrogen comes from the use of fertilizer in agricultural practices. “In some parts of the state where we have very coarse-textured sandy soils, nitrogen (can) easily leach through those soils into the groundwater leading to nitrate contamination,” Exo said.
Although the program is still in its early stages, Exo and Radatz agree they are very pleased with the capabilities of the hired outreach specialists.
“We’re really lucky to have found the people that we did. I think we have a really strong team,” Radatz said. “They are also really great collaborators, both with John and I as well as each other, so we’re really excited.”
Exo said the program will use different approaches for the outreach including workshops, webinars, newly written material and an online topic hub dedicated to water quality within the division of extension.
“We’re aiming very high for ourselves and for our audiences and yet we have six people and a really big state and a lot of agriculture,” Exo said.