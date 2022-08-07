Ben Photo May June 2021 rural landscape west of Green Bay (copy)

Runoff from farm fields can cause serious problems for water quality. A new team of specialists in Wisconsin aim to help farmers and researchers communicate and find solutions.

 File photo

With water issues a concern for much of the country, Wisconsin is also taking a look at how to protect the state’s water quality.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension has created four new roles within the Agriculture Water Quality Program to promote outreach and environmentally-friendly farming practices. The program is led by co-program managers John Exo and Amber Radatz.