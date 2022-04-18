In a world where livestock ranchers are caught between the natural danger of parasites and concerns regarding harsh chemical pesticides, it’s often a good idea to return to the basics.
When in doubt, herds are often best served when they’re allowed to graze in a way that’s most natural for them, said Hubert Kerreman, a veterinarian and proprietor of Reverence Farms in North Carolina. Karreman was invited to speak on botanicals and natural livestock management during a webinar hosted by the Food Animals Concern Trust, or FACT.
“Farm animals are obviously one with nature. They’re out on the land, they’re eating things, but what are they eating?” Karreman said. “Out in nature, you can see animals eating just about anything.”
Speaking mostly in terms of cattle — although, many of these lessons apply to other livestock — Karreman said there’s plenty of natural options to combat viruses, parasites, lingering illnesses and a whole litany of problems once they’ve taken root.
Feed containing essential oils are good for the limbic system. Lycopene in tomatoes reduces the risk of heart disease. Adding dandelions to alfalfa can boost proteins yields. Plants high in tannins are a natural anti-parasite and de-wormer.
But, Karreman said, while there’s many natural solutions, farmers would do well to take preventative measures — or, in this case, guiding cattle grazing in a way that boosts the animal’s constitution.
In short, it’s about mimicking nature as much as possible and cultivating pastures so they align with the animal’s needs and habitat. This means diverse foliage types, Karreman said, as well as a conscientious decision to keep the herd regularly moving as it rotates through the grazing area.
Both aspects align with the natural drifting foraging habits of livestock. While farmers may worry that cultivating diverse foliage will expose cattle to dangerous, poisonous plants, having a bountiful, diversified diet largely mitigates the risk if a cow happens to eat cocklebur or the like.
Regardless of plant type, Karreman said, cattle often like to eat foliage when it’s still early in its growth, before it sprouts seeds. While tasty to the cattle, this means most plant properties — whether positive or detrimental to the animal — aren’t as pronounced. They typically mature with time, Karreman said, so while a plant can be a natural de-wormer, it may be that ranchers have to wait a few weeks for this property to emerge in the plant.
Livestock are unlikely to eat a lot of poisonous plants if they have equally appetizing options to round out their diet and, even if they do eat the wrong plant, it typically takes quite a bit of ingested plant matter to pose a real threat. A nibble here or there won’t harm them.
“On day one, the paddock is their dining room. On day two, the paddock is their living room. And, on day three, the paddock is their bathroom,” Karreman said. “I believe strongly in management intensive grazing. You want to keep animals moving as much as you can and try to mimic Mother Nature.”
“No matter what the (pasture’s) perimeter, whether it’s seven acres or 700 acres, you should treat it as its own little organism and have animals always moving through,” Karreman a. “One of the main reasons is to rest the paddock, but also not to destroy it and to allow regrowth and also to minimize parasite accumulation.”
While pastures regenerate, Karreman advised a timescale in which to wait before reintroducing the herd. It’s a compromise. At four weeks, plants are typically in their greenest, most succulent phase, while at eight weeks, pastureland’s natural anti-parasitic properties are at their peak.
Thus, Karreman said, to get the best of both worlds, livestock ranchers should look to rotate the herd through a give area once every six weeks.